Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,264 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Violation of a No Stalking Order / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3004546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka                         

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: July 6, 2025 at 1709 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a No Stalking Order x2 / Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Sara Tucker                                        

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute at a residence in the Town of Waitsfield. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with both the victim and the accused.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Sara Tucker (46) of Waitsfield, had violated a No Stalking Order by initiating contact with a protected party. Additionally, Tucker was found to have engaged in disorderly conduct, which recklessly endangered the safety of others within the residential community. As a result, Tucker was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Violation of a No Stalking Order / Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more