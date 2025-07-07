Berlin Barracks / Violation of a No Stalking Order / Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: July 6, 2025 at 1709 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a No Stalking Order x2 / Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Sara Tucker
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute at a residence in the Town of Waitsfield. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with both the victim and the accused.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Sara Tucker (46) of Waitsfield, had violated a No Stalking Order by initiating contact with a protected party. Additionally, Tucker was found to have engaged in disorderly conduct, which recklessly endangered the safety of others within the residential community. As a result, Tucker was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
