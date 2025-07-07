Berlin Barracks / Violation of a No Stalking Order / Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3004546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: July 6, 2025 at 1709 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a No Stalking Order x2 / Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Sara Tucker

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute at a residence in the Town of Waitsfield. Upon arrival, Troopers spoke with both the victim and the accused.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Sara Tucker (46) of Waitsfield, had violated a No Stalking Order by initiating contact with a protected party. Additionally, Tucker was found to have engaged in disorderly conduct, which recklessly endangered the safety of others within the residential community. As a result, Tucker was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on July 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.