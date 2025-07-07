Underfloor Heating Market to Hit $8.1 Billion by 2030 Fueled by Green Building Boom

💡 Smart & Sustainable: Underfloor Heating Market Heats Up with 6.7% CAGR to 2030 ♻️

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --🔥 Global Underfloor Heating Industry OverviewAccording to a new report by Allied Market Research, the underfloor heating market size was valued at $5.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $8.1 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030.Underfloor heating is a low-energy, high-comfort solution that provides radiant warmth beneath the floor. As sustainability and energy efficiency take center stage globally, this innovative heating solution is seeing widespread adoption across residential, commercial, and industrial settings.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06488 📊 Key Findings Summary🌀 Hydronic systems dominate the product segment due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness🏡 Residential applications remain the leading end-use sector🌍 Europe holds the largest market share, with Asia-Pacific rapidly catching up📲 Smart home integration and green policies are key drivers of adoption🛠️ New construction leads over retrofitting in terms of installation types🌍 Market Drivers: What’s Powering the Surge?🏢 1. Urban Migration & Multi-Story ConstructionUrbanization is pushing demand for space-efficient and aesthetically pleasing heating solutions in high-rise buildings. Underfloor heating systems meet this demand by eliminating bulky radiators and offering even heat distribution throughout the space.♻️ 2. Government Regulations on EmissionsPolicies in regions like the European Union are enforcing carbon reduction through bans on gas boilers (e.g., by 2025 in new residential buildings). These policies are fast-tracking the shift toward energy-efficient underfloor heating systems, especially hydronic setups.⚙️ 3. Technological Advancements & Smart Home IntegrationModern underfloor heating systems now offer smart controls, zoned heating, and remote management through IoT-enabled thermostats. These tech upgrades enhance convenience, reduce energy use, and drive adoption across the globe.💡 4. Rising Awareness of Energy EfficiencyUnderfloor heating uses lower flow temperatures compared to conventional systems, making it more energy-efficient. This reduces utility costs while providing superior indoor comfort—key considerations for eco-conscious consumers.🧱 Market Segmentation Snapshot🌀 By Product TypeHydronic systems (using heated water) dominated the market in 2023 and are projected to lead through 2030. These systems are ideal for large spaces and new constructions due to efficiency and low operating costs.🔌 By SystemElectric underfloor heating systems are preferred for renovations or smaller areas due to easy installation and minimal structural disruption.🏗️ By InstallationNew installations are outpacing retrofit systems thanks to government-backed smart city initiatives and green building mandates.🏠 By ApplicationThe residential segment is the largest end-user market, driven by the growing awareness of energy-efficient living.The commercial sector is seeing rising demand in offices, retail spaces, and healthcare facilities focused on operational cost reductions and sustainable operations.Procure This Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/4nykazZ 🌐 Regional Insights: Europe Leads, Asia-Pacific Accelerates🇪🇺 EuropeEurope continues to lead the global underfloor heating market, accounting for the largest share in 2023. Several factors contribute to its dominance:Cold climate conditionsStrict emission policiesBan on gas boilers in new homes by 2025Incentives for sustainable building technologies🇺🇸 North AmericaThe U.S. and Canada are witnessing increased demand, especially in colder regions, due to the integration of heat pumps and eco-conscious home upgrades.🌏 Asia-PacificWith the fast-growing construction sector, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a key growth hub for the underfloor heating market.🧠 Industry Trends and Innovations🌡️ Smart Controls & AutomationModern systems now come with AI-based thermostats, zoned heating functions, and mobile app integrations. This not only improves user experience but also optimizes energy usage, which is critical for meeting global sustainability goals.🏙️ Green Building StandardsUnderfloor heating plays a pivotal role in achieving LEED, BREEAM, and other green certifications. This makes it a go-to option in smart city infrastructure, energy-efficient homes, and eco-conscious office spaces.🏗️ Construction Sector BoostGovernments worldwide are investing in infrastructure modernization. From Europe's renovation wave to India’s smart cities mission, these initiatives are driving the installation of underfloor heating systems at scale.🏢 Key Players in the Underfloor Heating MarketMajor companies shaping the future of the underfloor heating market include:Danfoss – Known for energy-efficient heating technologies and control systemsHoneywell – Offers smart thermostats and zoned heating systemsDaikin, Siemens, Robert Bosch, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, and Pentair Plc – All leading manufacturers investing in R&D for eco-friendly heating innovationsStrategic initiatives like product launches, collaborations, and geographic expansions are helping these players gain a competitive edge.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06488 🔮 Future OutlookThe underfloor heating market is set to experience transformative growth as sustainability, smart technology, and energy efficiency become global priorities. With governments pushing carbon-neutral mandates and consumers demanding smarter, greener homes, underfloor heating is no longer a luxury—it’s the future of home and commercial climate control.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Underfloor Heating MarketHeating Radiator MarketDistrict Heating and Cooling MarketBiomass Heating Plant MarketRadiant Electric Floor Heating MarketIndustrial Heat Pump MarketHeat Pump MarketGeothermal Heat Pump MarketResidential Heat Pump MarketHeat Exchanger MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

