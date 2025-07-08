The Mood Tools App Just Dropped In Time For Back To School - And It's A Game-Changer For Teens’ Big Feelings

The Mood Tools App is free, download now on iOS and Android.

More than 60 Free Evidence-Based Tools Help Kids Take Charge of Their Mental Health

The Mood Tools App helps kids deal with anxiety and stress—with creative tools tailored just for them. Mood is a resource that is not only effective but actually fun—something they’ll want to use.” — Jane Hoffman, founder of The Mood Tools App

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big feelings, meet big solutions. Introducing The Mood Tools App, a new, creative and effective wellness app created for teens and tweens. Designed to help kids regulate their emotions, The Mood Tools App provides 60+ fast and relatable tools they can use to help kids calm down - anytime, anywhere. Evidence-based therapies are reimagined as bite-sized, digital-first content, empowering them to navigate life’s ups and downs on their own terms. The free app is designed for kids 9-17 and is available for download on both iOS and Android.“The Mood Tools App helps kids deal with anxiety and stress—with creative tools tailored just for them. Whether it's stress before a test, friend or family drama, or a full-on meltdown, The Mood Tools App has something for all the big feelings,” said Jane Hoffman, who founded Mood after navigating her own family’s challenges.The featured Mood Tools are distilled into age-appropriate, digestible content and rooted in psychiatric modalities including Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT). They were developed in partnership with child psychiatrists, educators, parents, and a team of teen ambassadors who are instrumental in making the tools current, relatable, and easy to use.“Kids face enormous pressure from school, social media, and growing up in a fast world,” continued Hoffman. “The Mood Tools App is a resource that is not only effective but actually fun—something they’ll want to use.”In the app, teens and tweens can find the right Mood Tool based on their mood (angry, happy, meh, sad, anxious, stressed) or how their body feels (fidgety, heart racing, icky, impulsive, nauseous, sweating, thoughts looping). Mood Tools can also be searched to match an “icky situation” (crowds, family drama, friend drama, new things, performing, school stuff). Another key app feature is an “explore your mood” section to help kids more deeply understand and name their feelings. A few of the popular tools include:● Use Your Senses - Grounding skill, naming things you can see, touch, hear, smell, and taste● Recombobulation Station - Resetting in a cozy, safe space created without devices● Chill Out with Ice - Cooling down emotions with ice cubes on your wrist, neck, or forehead● Sixty Second Boxed Breathing - Relaxing and calming with deep breaths and exhales“According to the CDC, one in five children in the US is facing, or will face, a significant mental health issue,” said Dr. Blaise Aguirre, Mood’s leading psychiatrist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, an expert child and adolescent psychiatrist. Dr. Aquirre has worked with more than 7,000 kids over the past 25 years at the acclaimed McLean Hospital in Belmont, Mass. “If we can help kids tap into and regulate their emotions with proven strategies as tweens and early in their teens, the level of suffering will decrease.”Mood ClassroomA free, engaging, and informative program for teachers of grades 3-8 was also recently piloted in a few dozen classrooms throughout the United States. Enabling teachers to help their students learn skills to manage their changing emotions, Mood Classroom offers 20 short lessons that are easy to use, require no teacher training, and utilize many of the tools on The Mood Tools App. Teachers interested in Mood Classroom can go to Mood.org to learn more.About MoodThe Mood Tools app was created by Mood, a privately funded nonprofit organization based in Boston, Mass. Its mission is to put free, fast, and effective emotion regulation tools in the hands of every kid—while equipping the adults who love and guide them to offer support, with clarity and confidence.Contacts:Melissa Penn/Melissa@mielpr.comCarline Jorgensen/Carlinetjorgensen@gmail.com

The Mood Tools App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.