TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to join federal, state, and local leaders to recognize six-month anniversary of Los Angeles firestorms

LOS ANGELES COUNTY — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will be joined by federal, state and local leaders to recognize the six month anniversary of the devastating firestorms that hit Los Angeles, as well as the progress made and steps being taken to rebuild and restore the communities affected.

WHEN: Monday, July 7, at approximately 11:45 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 a.m., July 7. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.