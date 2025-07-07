Michole Briana White Returns Home: An Evening of Soulful Resonance at City Winery Chicago

Michole Briana White at City Winery Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The vibrant soul of Chicago is set to embrace one of its own as acclaimed actress, vocalist, and songwriter, Michole Briana White, announces a highly anticipated performance at City Winery Chicago. On August 24, 2025, White will grace the stage in her beloved hometown, promising an evening where artistry, authenticity, and profound connection will intertwine.From the dramatic depths of her roles on screen, including the formidable Lucille Flenory in STARZ's Black Mafia Family and memorable appearances in FX's Atlanta and Spike Lee's films (25th Hour, She Hate Me), Michole Briana White has captivated audiences with her nuanced performances. Yet, beyond the camera's lens, a powerful vocal artistry has always resided within her, a voice that now seeks to stir the very heart of her city.City Winery Chicago, known for its intimate ambiance and exceptional acoustics, provides the perfect canvas for White's return. This engagement is more than just a performance; it's a homecoming, a return to the roots that nurtured her remarkable journey. Expect an evening where the echoes of her celebrated acting career meet the raw, unvarnished beauty of her musical expression. It is a testament to her versatile talent and her ongoing commitment to healing and connection through art."To perform in Chicago, in the city that shaped me, is truly a full-circle moment," shares Michole Briana White. "There's an undeniable energy here, a rhythm that lives in my bones. I'm eager to share stories, melodies, and moments of pure, unbridled spirit with my people at City Winery."Audiences are invited to witness the multifaceted artistry of Michole Briana White in an unforgettable setting. This is a rare opportunity to experience the depth of her creative spirit, as she weaves together narratives from a life lived authentically and a career marked by bold artistic choices.Tickets for Michole Briana White at City Winery Chicago are available now and can be purchased via City Winery Chicago Tickets . Early booking is encouraged for this intimate Chicago homecoming.About Michole Briana White:Michole Briana White is a critically acclaimed American actress, vocalist, and songwriter, originally from Maywood, Illinois. Her extensive career spans film, television, and stage, establishing her as a versatile and compelling performer. White is widely recognized for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Flenory in the Starz crime series Black Mafia Family (BMF). Her film credits include notable roles in Courage Under Fire, Volcano, Faster, and Spike Lee's 25th Hour and She Hate Me. On television, she has guest-starred in iconic series such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Family Matters, Living Single, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, alongside a recurring role in 100 Centre Street and appearances in Atlanta and Dead to Me. A recipient of an Obie Award and Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance for the stage production Jitney, White's artistry extends beyond acting into her heartfelt musical endeavors.Event Details: Artist: Michole Briana White Venue: City Winery Chicago Date: August 24, 2025 Doors: 5:30 PM Show: 7:00 PM Address: 1200 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607 Tickets: citywinery.com/chicago/events/michole-briana-white-37vqpi For media inquiries contact:

