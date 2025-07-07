LOCAL City Places Expands to Australia with LOCAL Search, Community Leaders, and KITR Radio Australia

Australia Flag LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren

From the CBD to the coast, we’re giving every city in Australia a platform—and now a radio stream—to celebrate and support what makes them unique.” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places is launching across Australia, bringing its signature LOCAL Search, a new Community Leader Program, and KITR Radio Australia—a digital radio stream featuring city-based content and local ad targeting.“From the CBD to the coast, we’re giving every city in Australia a platform—and now a radio stream—to celebrate and support what makes them unique,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places.KITR Radio Australia: The Sound of LocalKITR Radio is now live in Australia with localised segments, community stories, and geo-targeted ads available to small businesses through LOCAL City Places. It’s a new way for businesses to be heard and for residents to stay connected.The Community Leader Program Has Landed in AustraliaAustralians can now apply to become Community Leaders—local advocates who help connect their neighbors with businesses, promote events, and represent their city both online and on the air.Now Recruiting Across Australia:Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and more...Apply here 👉 https://CommunityLeader.LOCALCityPlaces.Com About LOCAL City Places:LOCAL City Places connects residents and businesses through city-based discovery, hyper-local search tools, and now, city-specific audio streaming with KITR Radio Australia. Additionally, LOCAL City Places is the first known [inter]national LOCAL Search platform to stream radio 24/7 and localize the content in locations across the globe via KITR.Radio Press & Partnership Inquiries:press@localcityplaces.com

