Team Wildfire Equips Fleet with OroraTech Satellite Intelligence to Revolutionize Wildfire Operations

Team Wildfire's Hurricane demonstrates it's massive reach for wildfire suppression Heat-spots On Satellite View Reveal Wildfire Locations OroraTech satellites can reveal fire locations long before people spot them. Team Wildfire's Storm Cell can respond to fire's faster with OroraTech satellite data onboard.

OroraTech's Satellites Let Team Wildfire's Firefighters See from Space

Real-time satellite intelligence in our vehicles means crews can identify and respond to fires quickly and effectively. This isn't just an upgrade; it's a shift in wildfire management.” — Steve Wolf

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Wildfire , a leading innovator of wildland fire suppression tech announces a groundbreaking agreement with OroraTech , a global leader in satellite-based thermal intelligence, to integrate real-time fire detection and monitoring capabilities across its entire fleet of jet engine enabled wildland fire apparatus. This partnership marks a significant advancement in wildfire response and capability.The collaboration will see Team Wildfire's fire control vehicles outfitted with OroraTech's cutting-edge satellite intelligence system. This technology leverages a constellation of nano-satellites to provide immediate, precise data on fire starts, perimeters, intensity, and spread, directly to field units. With this up-to-the-minute information, Team Wildfire’s crews gain unprecedented situational awareness, enabling faster deployment, more effective and strategic resource allocation, and enhanced safety for personnel operating in dynamic and dangerous environments."This partnership is a game-changer for wildland firefighting," said Steve Wolf, Founder of Team Wildfire. "Real-time satellite intelligence in our vehicles means crews can identify and respond to fires quickly and effectively. This isn't just an upgrade; it's a shift in wildfire management, saving lives, protecting communities, and preserving natural resources."OroraTech's advanced algorithms process thermal infrared data from space, distinguishing active fires from other heat sources, and providing actionable insights. This capability is crucial for early detection and for monitoring fire behavior during incidents."We are incredibly proud to partner with Team Wildfire, an organization at the forefront of wildfire suppression technology," stated Thomas Grübler, CEO of OroraTech USA. "Our mission is to provide the most accurate and timely fire intelligence available from space, and by integrating our technology directly into Team Wildfire's operational capabilities, we are empowering them to make critical decisions quickly.”The integration begins this week, with full fleet implementation expected by Q3 2025. This initiative underscores both organizations' dedication to innovation and their shared commitment to mitigating the increasing threat posed by wildfires.

