Meet the New Agents of Change: uSport.ai is Set to Democratize College Sports Recruiting with AI

Transforming college sports recruiting with AI-powered agents that make athlete-to-coach connections faster, fairer, and more accessible.

We’re not here to eliminate college sports agents. We’re here to redefine them.” — Maria Rezhylo, founder of uSport.ai

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recruiting world has long been dominated by those who could afford it. But today, a new kind of agent is stepping in — one that works 24/7, costs nothing to meet, and serves every athlete, not just the privileged few.uSport.ai embodies a bold mission: to transform college sports recruiting through accessible, intelligent AI agents — unlocking opportunity, cutting timelines, and building a system that finally works for all.Our goal isn't to eliminate agents, but to redefine their role," states Maria Rezhylo, founder of uSport.ai and a three-time Deaf World Record Holder in swimming."Our AI agents won't charge you $3,000, nor will they favor insiders. Instead, they will help athletes—regardless of their zip code or background—connect with the right college programs quickly and fairly.The Global Mission: Access Without BordersuSport.ai is not just another platform, but a new kind of recruiting agent. One that's accessible, intelligent, and built to serve every athlete, from Power 5 recruits to overlooked talents in small towns and underserved countries.Founded by NCAA All-American swimmer Maria Rezhylo and a senior AI technologist, uSport.ai was born out of frustration with the old recruiting system — and built to fix it with purpose-driven technology.By using AI to power athlete–college matches based on performance and historical trends, uSport.ai aims to eliminate bias, gatekeeping, and financial barriers — helping coaches build stronger rosters and giving athletes real access to opportunity."College sports shouldn't be limited by wealth, location, or connections," Rezhylo adds. "We will finally provide athletes with an agent — one that doesn't jeopardize their future."For Coaches, Too: Smarter, Fairer RecruitingThe problem isn't just on the athlete's side. Coaches are overwhelmed. Building a full roster often takes months of administration, guesswork, and missed connections.uSport.ai is set to reduce that to days, surfacing athletes who not only meet the stats but truly fit the team's needs."We are developing a system to assist coaches in finding the ideal athlete worldwide," says Oleksii Lavrenin, the platform's co-founder and a senior full-stack engineer with over 13 years of experience. "Data is impartial. It provides quick, accurate results."As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) regulations continue to evolve the collegiate athletics landscape, uSport.ai aims to meet the growing demand for more efficient and equitable recruiting solutions.About uSport.aiuSport.ai aims to become the world's first AI-powered recruiting ecosystem designed to make college sports accessible to everyone.By turning artificial intelligence into the most affordable and effective recruiting assistant ever, uSport.ai seeks to help student-athletes get noticed — and assist coaches in building stronger, more cohesive teams. Founded by an NCAA All-American and three-time Deaf World Record Holder swimmer, along with a senior engineer, the company is committed to removing barriers in sports and unlocking potential worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.