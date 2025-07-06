Governor Katie Hobbs Visits Navajo Nation to Meet with Community Leaders Battling Oak Ridge Fire

Phoenix, AZ - Yesterday, Governor Katie Hobbs visited the Navajo Nation and met with public safety officials and Tribal leaders to discuss the response to the Oak Ridge Fire, which has burned over 10,000 acres. During her visit, Governor Hobbs expressed her gratitude to first responders and offered her support to the Navajo Nation. Governor Hobbs released the following statement: “Yesterday, I visited the Navajo Nation and met with the brave first responders who have been on the frontlines battling the Oak Ridge Fire. I’m grateful to them for their tireless efforts to protect residents, homes, and land. We will continue to coordinate closely with our federal, Tribal, and local partners as they work to contain this fire. My administration stands ready to support the Navajo Nation and ensure that those impacted by this fire have what they need to recover.” As of July 6, the Oak Ridge Fire is 42% contained. More than 500 federal, state, Tribal, and municipal fire personnel have been involved in the response, and approximately 490 people evacuated. The fire started on June 28th.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.