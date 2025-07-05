Governor Abbott Declares Sunday, July 6, A Day Of Prayer For Texans Impacted By Devastating Floods

TEXAS, July 5 - July 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, July 6, 2025, as a Day of Prayer in Texas in response to the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas and the Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“Texans are known for their faith, strength, and resilience,” said Governor Abbott. “Even as floodwaters raged, neighbors rushed in to rescue, comfort, and bring hope. In times of loss, we turn to God for comfort, healing, and strength. I urge every Texan to join me in prayer this Sunday—for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of our communities, and for the safety of those on the front lines.”

Governor Abbott encourages all Texans to pause in reflection and prayer this Sunday, July 6, and to seek God's wisdom, peace, and mercy in this time of need for so many Texas families.

