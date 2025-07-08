The Cox Pradia Law Firm Files $65 Million Lawsuit Following Brutal Killing of Nursing Student Elizabeth 'Tami' Odunsi

Elizabeth "Tami" Odunsi proudly poses in nursing coat Tami Odunsi in Dominican Republic Tami Odunsi with her parents

Suit Alleges Landlord and Tenant Screening Company Ignored Safety Warnings Before Roommate Fatally Stabbed 23-Year-Old — Parents Heard Attack Over the Phone

This case is about more than one horrific crime...It's about how a system designed to protect tenants — especially vulnerable young people — ignored every warning sign and stood by in silence." — Attorney Troy Pradia

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The parents of 23-year-old Elizabeth “Tami” Odunsi, a British American nursing student and well-known social media influencer , have filed a $65 million wrongful death and survival lawsuit [CASE No. 102842881_Harris County District Court] after she was brutally stabbed to death by her roommate inside a Houston apartment just days before her graduation. In a devastating twist, both parents were on speakerphone with their daughter during the attack and heard her final moments, powerless to help her from their home in London.Filed by The Cox Pradia Law Firm, PLLC, the lawsuit alleges gross negligence by the property management company (For A Place To Live, LLC), the tenant screening provider (SafeRent Solutions, LLC), and the landlord (FAPTL Series LLC d/b/a 6510 Goforth Series LLC). The suit also names Chester Lamar Grant (the man who murdered Elizabeth) as a defendant.Elizabeth had recently moved to Houston to complete her nursing degree and was preparing to walk the stage at Texas Woman’s University. Instead, her sister Georgina Odunsi walked in her place to accept the diploma posthumously.“Walking across that stage to accept Tami’s diploma was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Georgina Odunsi. “She should have been there, proud and radiant. Instead, I carried the weight of her absence, and the pain of what was taken from our family.”A Preventable Tragedy: According to the lawsuit, Elizabeth repeatedly warned her property manager that she did not feel safe around Grant, a 40-year-old man with a known history of domestic violence convictions. Just days before her death, he assaulted her in their shared apartment, pouring liquid on her and knocking her phone out of her hand. Elizabeth filed a police report and asked her property manager to schedule a Zoom meeting, involving her parents and Grant. That meeting was scheduled—then abruptly canceled hours before the murder.On April 26, 2025, Elizabeth returned home from her final clinical session. Still shaken, she called her mother and father in London and asked them to stay on the phone with her while she entered the apartment. Within minutes, they heard a confrontation begin, then screaming, and then silence.“Elizabeth was a bright light — a brilliant young woman, a loving daughter, sister, and friend,” said John Odunsi, her father and the personal representative of her estate. “We trusted that she would be safe while pursuing her dreams, but instead, her life was taken in the most brutal and unimaginable way. Her mother and I heard it all unfold. The pain we carry from that moment is beyond words.”Holding Companies Accountable: The lawsuit alleges that the management company and landlord failed to properly vet Grant’s criminal background, and that SafeRent Solutions either failed to conduct a thorough check or approved him despite a violent history. The family contends that Elizabeth’s death was preventable — and that multiple institutions failed her.“This case is about more than one horrific crime,” said Attorney Troy Pradia. “It’s about how a system designed to protect tenants — especially vulnerable young people — ignored every warning sign and stood by in silence. Elizabeth asked for help. She did everything right. And she was killed anyway.”“We’re pursuing $65 million in damages but let me be clear — no amount of money can ever measure the value of Elizabeth’s life,” added Attorney Jonathan Cox. “This lawsuit is a demand for accountability — and a warning to every company that cuts corners when it comes to people’s safety.”Legal Action & Broader Impact: The suit includes claims for wrongful death, survival damages, gross negligence, and emotional trauma suffered by the parents, who experienced the horror of their daughter’s death in real time. The family also seeks systemic change in how property managers, background check companies, and landlords screen tenants and respond to safety concerns.About Elizabeth “Tami” OdunsiA dual citizen of the U.K. and U.S., Elizabeth was passionate about healing, service, and storytelling. Her TikTok videos inspired thousands, and she was just days away from beginning her professional career in nursing. Her dream was to care for others — but she was denied that chance by the very systems that were supposed to keep her safe.---About The Cox Pradia Law Firm: Headquartered in Houston, Texas, The Cox Pradia Law Firm, P.L.L.C. is a distinguished personal injury practice with more than 40 years of combined legal experience. The firm is known for its unique blend of compassionate counsel and aggressive courtroom advocacy, consistently standing up for individuals and families impacted by serious injuries. Founding attorneys Jonathan Cox and Troy Pradia have been recognized among Houston’s “Top 50 Black Attorneys” for their legal excellence and community leadership. In 2024, both were honored with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.—a testament to their unwavering dedication to justice, service, and advocacy.###

