QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mikel DeFrancesco of William Raveis Real Estate has been recognized as a RealTrends Verified top nationwide real estate agent for 2025, solidifying his reputation as a premier Quincy MA realtor and leading Milton MA real estate agent as well as surrounding areas. With over 220 successful transactions in these South Shore communities, 1,000 overall and more than 500 five-star reviews on platforms like Zillow and Realtor.com, Mikel sets the standard for excellence in Massachusetts real estate.Unmatched Expertise in South Shore Real EstateWith 25 years of experience and $400 million in sales, Mikel DeFrancesco delivers exceptional results for clients in Quincy and Milton and surrounding areas. His deep knowledge of neighborhoods ensures seamless home buying and selling experiences. Whether navigating historic properties or modern condos Mikel’s expertise makes him the top choice for real estate services in Quincy and Milton. “I’m honored to be named among RealTrends’ elite and remain committed to helping clients achieve their real estate dreams,” says Mikel.Client-Centric Service with Proven ResultsMikel’s 500+ five-star reviews reflect his personalized, results-driven approach. Clients praise his ability to simplify complex transactions, earning him the title of top Quincy MA realtor and premier Milton MA real estate agent. Backed by William Raveis, the top U.S. brokerage in 2023, Mikel leverages advanced marketing, professional staging, and a vast network to maximize property value.Contact Quincy and Milton’s Leading RealtorFor unparalleled real estate services, trust Mikel DeFrancesco, the top real estate agent in Quincy and Milton, MA . And William Raveis Elite - Visit www.mikeldefrancesco.com to explore client testimonials or call (617) 755-8272 for a free consultation.

