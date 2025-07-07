New Humor Book Channels Jonathan Swift for 2025 America

Satire State by Christina di Pensare

Author Christina di Pensare Revises 296-Year-Old "Modest Proposal" by Satirist Jonathan Swift in Her Book of Political Humor

Compare the nation-building labor of a hedge fund manager flipping distressed assets from his ski chalet in Davos, to the slothful output of a diabetic veteran awaiting insulin.” — Christina di Pensare

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina di Pensare’s new book, Satire State: Dispatches from the Obedient Republic , is grabbing attention with its outrageous centerpiece: that Americans earning $75,000 or under be legally required to donate 90% of their income to support billionaires? Sound familiar? That’s the pointThe opening fable was inspired by Irish writer, Jonathan Swift’s *A Modest Proposal,* written in 1729, which suggested that the perfect solution to Ireland’s poverty was for impoverished citizens to sell their children to wealthy individuals as food.In her bold revival of Swift’s legendary polemic, di Pensare unleashes dark humor for the economically gaslit: a plan to fix America by generously offering up the working class’s last pennies to billionaires. “It’s what the Founding Fathers would have wanted — if they ran hedge funds,” said di Pensare. “It’s satire, but reality beat me to the punchline,” she said.“What is Medicare after all when weighed against the rising cost of helicopter fuel,” di Pensare asks in her modest, but big, beautiful proposal. “Compare the nation-building labor of a hedge fund manager flipping distressed assets from his ski chalet in Davos, to the slothful output of a diabetic veteran awaiting insulin. Whose existence, truly, is the greater burden?” she writes.di Pensare’s riff on Swift’s essay, which she titled “A Modest Proposal Part 2” can be read in full for FREE by clicking “Read Sample” here https://read.amazon.com/sample/B0FGB8S1T2?clientId=share Published by indie literary imprint, Mirare Press , Satire State doesn't take sides, it takes swipes. It skewers political pageantry, bureaucratic overreach, and performative patriotism with irreverent humor and irony. It offers readers, one of the the last therapy modes still available without a prescription: laughing through anxiety, dread, and fear.Satire State is available now in ebook everywhere books are sold, and in paperback on July 15.For more information, or interviews with Christina di Pensare (via encrypted metaphor), contact info(at)mirarepress.com or visit www.mirarepress.com Follow the Satirical SpiritHashtags: #SatireState #FourthOfJulyReads #PoliticalComedy #ReadToLaugh #MirarePress

