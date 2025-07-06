JAESTRETE MAGAZINE REVEALS 'THE MAJESTY ISSUE' FEATURING NBC 6 NEWS ANCHOR CONSTANCE JONES

Constance Jones a 2x Emmy-Nominated Journalist and News Anchor for NBC 6 graces the cover of The Majesty Issue of Jaestrete Magazine. Photo credit: Takia Rucker

JAESTRETE MAGAZINE CELEBRATES THE POWER OF RESILENCE

Majesty is more than a magazine; it’s my reminder that power doesn’t always come loud. Sometimes it shows up in quiet resilience, in starting over, in believing again.” — Jolanda Bostick

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaestrete Magazine proudly presents “The Majesty Issue,” a bold and inspiring celebration of resilience, authenticity, and undeniable greatness, featuring Constance Jones, the acclaimed NBC 6 News anchor and 2x Emmy-nominated journalist, on the cover. Known for her integrity, poise, and commanding voice, Constance represents everything the Majesty Issue stands for.Founded by visionary author, poet, and scriptwriter Jolanda S. Bostick, Jaestrete Magazine was born from the hearts of readers hungry for something real, raw, and relatable. Jaestrete Magazine is a creative space that brings stories and style to life. What began as a simple newsletter transformed into a full-fledged magazine at the demand of a growing community.Jolanda’s words say it best:"Majesty is more than a magazine; it’s my reminder that power doesn’t always come loud. Sometimes it shows up in quiet resilience, in starting over, in believing again. This publication holds space for the real stories. The ones that don’t skip the struggle. The ones that inspire you to keep going. To me, Majesty means showing up as your full self, flawed, faithful, and fired up to make a difference. It’s proof that success isn’t always pretty, but it’s always possible. As someone who lost everything twice and still chose to create, Majesty is a piece of my comeback. It’s rooted in pain, purpose, and the promise that what you build can outlive what tried to break you."Creative Director and Co-Founder Takia Rucker brings bold visuals and creative excellence to every page. Her lens captures the raw beauty and power of rising stars and changemakers. “Jaestrete is about honoring the icons who haven’t yet been crowned. We celebrate the underdogs. The legends in the making. That’s what makes us legendary.”INDULGE IN THE MAJESTY ISSUEThe latest edition of Jaestrete Magazine is now available.Subscribe today to read the full issue and explore exclusive features, inspiring stories, and stunning visuals.Visit www.JaestreteMagazine.com to start your subscription, inquire about advertising, or learn how to be featured in an upcoming issue.ABOUT JAESTRETE MAGAZINEJaestrete Magazine is South Florida’s premier destination for fashion, art, entertainment, business, beauty, and real storytelling. It’s a cultural platform built on purpose. It's where creativity meets substance and is a bridge for voices to find their spotlight.Catering to various industries, Jaestrete is where bold voices, real stories, and modern culture intersect. Unfiltered. Unapologetic. Unforgettable.For media and or press opportunities contact:

