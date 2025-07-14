Houzeo Launches 'Intuitive Filters' on Mobile App to Accelerate Home Searches for Floridians

Find your dream home faster with Houzeo's Quick Filters – the easiest way to search homes for sale in Florida!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s Real Estate Super App, has introduced Intuitive Filters, a feature built to augment home discovery to the next level on its mobile app. The Intuitive Filters feature lets buyers tap into map-based filters to discover homes with Price Cut, 3D tours, the most popular or newest listings on market and even new builds.Intuitive Filters helps buyers navigate listings efficiently, even in fast-paced real estate markets. Instead of scrolling through an extensive list of properties, they can tap the visual filter tabs on the map to get immediate results based on their preferences.Key Benefits for Users:1. One-Tap View: Instantly filter listings by selecting options, such as New Construction, Open Houses, No HOA, and Hot listings (listings get a hot score based on the number of enquiries, showings, offers, etc), and let the magic happen!2. Parallel Multi-Filter Access: Apply multiple filters simultaneously, refining results on the map in real-time. You can also save and share these homes.3. Accelerated Decision Making: Focus on homes that match specific preferences, such as homes for sale in Tampa with reduced prices. This helps users act quickly and confidently.Whether looking for investment opportunities in Naples housing market or new Florida homes for sale , the feature brings relevant listings to the forefront. And now, it's available on the Houzeo mobile app, making it one of the best home buying apps this summer.Intuitive Filters transforms the mobile search experience into a smarter, faster, and more personalized journey. With “New” listings tagged within the last 72 hours, buyers stay ahead of market right from their phones. With this feature, Houzeo streamlines home buying by combining smart technology and user-first design to deliver instant, location-based results with a single click. This gives buyers more control over their property search, ensuring a smarter, faster journey from search to close.Buyers can explore over 2.7 million listings on Houzeo's app, shortlist their favorite homes, schedule tours, contact the listing agent and submit offers—all from their phone. Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

