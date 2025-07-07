Kelly & Co’s Wins Prestigious World Branding Award in Vienna for Fourth Year

Kelly & Co’s celebrates winning the World Branding Award 2025 at Hofburg Palace, Vienna.

Kelly & Co’s secures its fourth consecutive World Branding Award, reinforcing its position as a global leader in premium, innovative pet nutrition.

This award is a testament to our passion for creating better nutrition and a better future for pets everywhere.” — Wichitpon Assavachamnan, CEO, Kelly & Co’s

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly & Co’s , a global leader in premium pet nutrition, proudly announces its fourth consecutive win at the World Branding Awards , held at the prestigious Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria. This milestone achievement solidifies Kelly & Co’s position among the world’s most admired and influential brands, alongside global giants such as Apple, Nike, and Coca-Cola—but in the realm of pet care.The World Branding Awards is the ultimate recognition of brand excellence, celebrating outstanding brands through a highly competitive process involving brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting. Kelly & Co’s was honored as the winner in the freeze-dried category, reflecting its unwavering dedication to delivering innovative, nutritious, and trustworthy pet food to pet parents worldwide.“This fourth consecutive win is more than just a trophy—it’s a powerful validation of the hard work, innovation, and integrity that drive everything we do,” said Wichitpon Assavachamnan, CEO of Kelly & Co’s. “From the very beginning, our mission has been to set a new standard in pet nutrition—one that is grounded in science, guided by sustainability, and inspired by the unconditional love we have for animals.”Since its founding, Kelly & Co’s has transformed from a local brand into a recognized name in over 30 countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. Its success lies in its commitment to science-based nutrition, innovative freeze-drying technology, and a philosophy that pets deserve the same quality of food as the people who love them.At the core of Kelly & Co’s award-winning range is its freeze-dried pet food and treats, crafted from high-quality, ethically sourced meats, fruits, and vegetables. The brand's freeze-drying process locks in the natural nutrients and irresistible flavors pets crave—without the need for artificial preservatives, fillers, or additives. Each product is designed to support overall pet health, from immune support and digestive wellness to skin and coat care.Kelly & Co’s success is built on four key pillars:1. Innovation: The brand constantly pushes boundaries by developing new product formats that combine the benefits of raw feeding with the convenience of dry food. Recent innovations include the world’s first freeze-dried & jerky hybrid treat that delivers both palatability and functionality.2. Quality: With a strict focus on premium, human-grade ingredients, Kelly & Co’s ensures every bite meets the highest safety and nutritional standards.3. Sustainability: The company is deeply committed to responsible sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and reducing its carbon footprint in every aspect of its operations.4. Global Reach: From Bangkok to Amsterdam, Tokyo to Melbourne, Kelly & Co’s continues to expand its footprint, working with passionate distributors and partners who share its vision for better pet nutrition.The brand’s international recognition reflects not only the excellence of its products but also its deep understanding of evolving consumer expectations. Today’s pet parents seek transparency, quality, and functional benefits—and Kelly & Co’s answers that call with authenticity and innovation.“Our journey is driven by love—love for pets, for our planet, and for the communities we serve,” added Wichitpon Assavachamnan. “We believe that pets deserve food that is as close to nature as possible, made with integrity, and delivered with care. Winning this award for four consecutive years proves that our message and our mission resonate on a global scale.”Looking ahead, Kelly & Co’s is focused on accelerating its international growth through new market entries, expanded e-commerce channels, and continuous product innovation. The brand is also committed to giving back, actively supporting animal welfare initiatives and environmental sustainability projects as part of its corporate responsibility program.As the pet industry continues to evolve, Kelly & Co’s remains steadfast in its vision to become the world’s most trusted pet food brand, creating products that enhance the lives of pets and bring peace of mind to the people who love them.For more information about Kelly & Co’s and its award-winning products, please visit www.kellyandcompanion.com About Kelly & Co’s:Kelly & Co’s is an international pet nutrition company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and natural pet food and treats. With a presence in over 30 countries, the brand combines science, sustainability, and care to create products that pets love and pet parents trust.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.