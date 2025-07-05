Governor Abbott Provides Update On Texas’ Response To Hill Country Flooding

TEXAS, July 5 - July 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Issues Disaster Declaration For 15 Counties

Governor Greg Abbott today provided an update during a press conference at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Texas’ response to severe flooding impacting Kerr County and surrounding communities. The Governor also issued a disaster declaration for 15 counties affected by this severe weather event.

"This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever," said Governor Abbott. "The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those who are in harm’s way. There is an extraordinary collaboration to make sure that we address everybody’s concern as quickly as possible. As part of this, I am signing a disaster declaration to ensure counties have access to every tool, strategy, and personnel that the State of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless.”

Watch the Governor's full press conference here.

The Governor was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Freeman Martin, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, and other local officials.

During the press conference, Governor Abbott emphasized that Texas remains in a search and rescue posture. The Governor also assured local officials that the State of Texas will provide all necessary resources to help locate and account for every missing person. Additionally, Governor Abbott noted that the federal government has offered support and resources to assist in response efforts.

The counties in the Governor's declaration include Bandera, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, and Tom Green. Additional counties may be added at a later date.

The State of Texas has deployed more than 1,000 state responders and more than 800 vehicles and equipment assets, and more than 15 state agencies are currently responding to the flooding threat across the state.

Yesterday, TDEM increased the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) and activated additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for continued heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats. On Wednesday, TDEM deployed state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat.

Texans are encouraged to follow instructions from local officials and can find flood resources online in the Texas Disaster Portal at disaster.texas.gov.