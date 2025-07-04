VA Research wrap up: New findings on biological 3D printing, menopause and PTSD

This week, VA’s Office of Research and Development published three News Briefs highlighting research advances in 3D printing biological material, menopause and military exposure, and how PTSD affects aging.

Biological 3D printing provides hope for tissue repair

A Chicago VA researcher teamed with a trio of national and international universities to develop a biological 3D printing technique that holds promise for patient-specific tissue repair and the creation of replica disease models for testing treatments and medications. The researchers demonstrated the creation of complex, multi-tissue structures using a microgel mixture that retains the shape of a 3D-printed biological object.

The researchers also developed a high cell-density bioink from individual stem cells that can be injected into a micro-gel bath in a desired pattern to match a specific biological organization of cells. The research is the first to successfully combine these techniques to 3D-print composite tissue similar to what is found in bone and cartilage. The approach may lead to the precision engineering of complex tissues for wound healing and tissue regeneration. View the full study from “Materials Today.”

PTSD, environmental exposures can hasten menopause

VA researchers from San Francisco and Washington, D.C., learned Gulf War-era Women Veterans with traumatic experiences or environmental exposures during their service were more likely to experience early menopause. The researchers followed nearly 700 Women Veterans who completed a baseline assessment and a follow-up 17 years later. Those with PTSD had a nearly two-and-a-half times higher risk of early menopause, while those with a hazardous environmental exposure had 83% higher odds of early menopause.

Menopause is considered early when the process begins before age 45, and it’s related to the early loss of protective estrogen and other reproductive hormones. It is also associated with premature mortality, poor bone health and a 50% increased risk of cardiovascular disease and depression. The results suggest a need for menopause care in VA to include considerations of PTSD and chronic conditions such as Gulf War illness. View the full study from “Women’s Health Issues.”

PTSD accelerates biological aging

VA researchers from Boston, Connecticut and San Diego led an international team that showed how PTSD accelerates biological aging. Biological aging, also known as epigenetic aging, measures an individual’s genetic cell age, which can be influenced by environmental factors, lifestyle, trauma or genetics. Epigenetic aging may differ from a person’s chronological or birth age, making a person epigenetically older or younger than their birth age. The researchers combined the results from seven studies of more than 1,300 Veterans, soldiers and civilians. They found new-onset PTSD added approximately two months to the epigenetic age of an individual after 18 months. People with increased PTSD symptom severity aged almost three additional months after 21 months. This research is the most extensive study to date to suggest PTSD may accelerate biological aging. View the full study from “Psychological Medicine.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.