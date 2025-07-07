Sustainable Media Center to Host Seminar: 'Raising Resilient Kids in a Digital World'

vaishnavi j - Social Media Safety Expert

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How do you help your child grow up safe, confident, and emotionally healthy in a world where everything is online?Join us on Thursday, July 10 from 6:00 to 8:30 PM EDT for a special evening designed for parents and teens navigating life in a tech-saturated world. Hosted at Mintz (919 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022), this event brings practical advice, tough questions, and real-world insights from Vaishnavi J, one of the leading global experts on digital wellbeing.Vaishnavi J, founder of VYS, has worked inside companies like Meta, Instagram, and Twitter—giving her a rare and vital perspective on how these platforms work and what families can do to push back.What You’ll Learn:- What parental controls actually do—and what they don’t- How to support your child’s mental and emotional wellbeing online- How to create family tech boundaries without constant monitoringThis is a space for open dialogue, useful tools, and practical takeaways—not generic advice or one-size-fits-all rules. Whether your child is just getting their first phone or deep into social platforms, this evening is designed to help you both move forward with more confidence and less conflict.Vaishnavi is the founder of Vyanams Strategies (VYS), a consultancy that works with governments, corporations, and nonprofits to create online spaces that prioritize the safety and wellbeing of children and teens. RSVP now: tinyurl.com/raisingdigitalkids

