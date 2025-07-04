ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien and Convicted Sex Offender Who Sexually Assaulted Woman on Independence Day

WASHINGTON — On June 29, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from the Seattle Field Office arrested Kevin Contreras-Mendoza, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with felony convictions for first-degree sexual abuse and coercion stemming from a violent, random assault on an American woman in Portland, Oregon on July 4, 2018.

On Independence Day in 2018, Contreras-Mendoza targeted a random female victim walking along Southeast Division Street near Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard in Portland, Oregon. According to court documents and witness accounts, Contreras-Mendoza approached the woman from behind, groped her between the legs, and forcibly grabbed her waist. The victim’s screams drew immediate attention from two nearby witnesses, who chased Contreras-Mendoza on foot. Their bravery, along with surveillance footage and public assistance, led to his identification and arrest on September 13, 2018.

“This Independence Day, Americans are safer with this SICKO off our streets. On July 4, 2018, this criminal illegal alien sexually assaulted a woman,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Insanely, Oregon authorities failed to honor his detainer to turn him over to ICE. Instead, they released this sex offender into American communities. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is empowered to arrest and remove sexual predators like Contreras-Mendoza who threaten the freedoms and safety of Americans.”

Despite initially evading arrest, Contreras-Mendoza ultimately admitted to the crime after being identified in surveillance images and positively confirmed by family members.

Contreras-Mendoza illegally entered the United States from Mexico on an unknown date at an unknown location. His criminal history for actions while in the United States illegally includes:

May 15, 2019: Convicted in Multnomah County for Attempted Sex Abuse

May 15, 2019: Convicted in Multnomah County for Intimidation

Following his conviction, ICE lodged a detainer, but Oregon Department of Corrections failed to turn him over to ICE and instead released him back on to America’s streets.

This case highlights the critical role of ICE law enforcement in removing the worst of the worst. As Americans celebrate Independence Day this week, DHS remains committed to keeping our streets safe from criminal illegal aliens who harm innocent Americans.

