New School App Empowers PTA and Parent Group Engagement Across K–12 Communities

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School Signals, a new-generation school-home communication software, sets a new standard for Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) communication and engagement with its unified platform.While most school communication apps and software overlook the operational needs of PTAs, School Signals offers a complete suite of built-in tools explicitly tailored for parent-led organizations and groups. Unlike legacy systems that silo PTA / PTO communication or require third-party tools, School Signals makes parent leadership and parent volunteering visible, supported, and organized.In School Signals, each PTA and parent group has a designated area for connecting with members. The PTA communication hub includes tools to share updates and ideas privately, post important dates to the calendar, upload meeting documents, manage events, collect RSVPs, coordinate volunteering, and share interest forms. Notifications go out on new activity so members don't miss a beat."Parent volunteering and PTAs are the heartbeat of a school community, yet most K12 school software solutions leave them navigating workarounds," said the Software Product Designer of School Signals, Meri Kuusi-Shields. "Our platform gives PTAs and parent groups real tools to organize and communicate, while keeping the group strongly connected with the school community."If parent groups run a third-party app exclusive for the PTA only, they miss out on reaching the entire school community. With School Signals, parent groups can quickly reach out to all parents and activate their participation to volunteer, attend events, get donations, and join the PTA. The PTA is no longer isolated and hard to find within the school community, but is integrated with the unified school communication app.PTA and parent group leads can choose how they want to handle joining the group. Joining a group can be automatic with one click, or parents can be requested to fill out an application that goes to the group lead's review and approval. If the PTA or parent group is transitioning from another platform to School Signals, the group lead can add members and automate the group's invitations. Immediate notifications inform new members and keep them connected.Need help with the PTA communication? The School Signals AI tools for school communication offer convenience: The AI Translate provides language translations on school and PTA communication for parents who do not speak English as their first language, The AI Monitor checks that all PTA posts meet community standards, and the AI Assist can help busy leaders to craft posts to the school and PTA communication feeds.Available to PreK–12 schools across the U.S., School Signals is ready to provide comprehensive school communication and parent engagement features to serve modern school communities.About School SignalsSchool Signals unites school communication and parent engagement by providing tools to keep the entire school community connected every day. With School Signals, accessible on desktop and mobile app, the school stays synced with:• School news and updates• Critical alerts• Classroom updates and messages• School, classroom, and PTA events• Volunteer opportunities for school-wide, grade-level, and in the classroom• School and classroom events with RSVP• Online form filling and tracking• Important school, classroom, and group documents• Photos from events, the classroom, volunteering, and other social happenings• Private messaging among members• Personalized profiles to boost parent connections• Immediate notifications: email, text, app push, system alertsFor a demo or more information, visit https://schoolsignals.net

