Nuclear Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 23.88 Billion by 2030, Projects Mordor Intelligence

The market is driven by the rising global burden of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of hybrid imaging systems and advancements in radiotracers.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market is expected to grow from USD 16.53 billion in 2025 to USD 23.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period. Nuclear imaging is increasingly being used for diagnosing cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological conditions. The Nuclear Imaging Market is growing steadily as hospitals and diagnostic centers prioritize non-invasive tools that offer both structural and functional insights. According to Mordor Intelligence, the demand is also being fueled by the rising global burden of chronic conditions and the need for early detection. Hybrid technologies are enabling faster scans and reducing the need for multiple tests.North America Maintains Market LeadershipNorth America continues to lead in terms of adoption and infrastructure. The North America Nuclear Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 3.91 billion in 2025 to USD 4.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.83%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the region's leadership is supported by strong investment in diagnostic imaging, widespread use of hybrid systems, and favorable reimbursement frameworks. Radiology departments are integrating these modalities into standard oncology and cardiology protocols.Read more about the North America Nuclear Imaging Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/north-america-nuclear-imaging-market-industry?utm_source=einpr Canada Builds Capacity Around Chronic Disease NeedsCanada is expanding nuclear imaging services in response to growing cases of cancer and cardiovascular conditions. The Canada Nuclear Imaging Market is estimated to grow from USD 518.10 million in 2025 to USD 617.42 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 3.57%. According to Mordor Intelligence, efforts are underway to modernize imaging infrastructure, reduce diagnostic wait times, and increase access across provinces. Public investments and policy support are driving the installation of advanced imaging systems.Get insights into the Canada Nuclear Imaging Market Report Germany Prioritizes Diagnostic Expansion and Tech UpdatesGermany remains a key player in Europe’s nuclear imaging market. The Germany Nuclear Imaging Market is forecasted to rise from USD 524.39 million in 2025 to USD 638.93 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.03%. According to Mordor Intelligence, the country has been upgrading its fleet of imaging systems and integrating hybrid solutions in hospitals. Strong oncology and neurology research capabilities further support usage in clinical and academic settings.Read more about the Germany Nuclear Imaging Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/germany-nuclear-imaging-market?utm_source=einpr Brazil Expands Urban Market PenetrationBrazil’s nuclear imaging sector is gaining traction as urban hospitals invest in new imaging systems. The Brazil Nuclear Imaging Market is projected to grow from USD 185.97 million in 2025 to USD 219.70 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.39%. According to Mordor Intelligence, diagnostic chains and private hospitals are introducing PET/CT and SPECT/CT systems to expand oncology imaging capabilities. Efforts are also underway to strengthen isotope logistics and training in major cities.Get insights into the Brazil Nuclear Imaging Market Report Conclusion: Global Adoption Continues to Grow Across RegionsThe nuclear imaging market is steadily expanding, driven by increased demand for precise diagnostics and hybrid imaging systems. According to Mordor Intelligence, growth is balanced across both developed and emerging markets. North America maintains a stronghold due to robust infrastructure and funding support. In Canada and Germany, public health policies are accelerating adoption, while Brazil is focusing on urban imaging expansion. Across all regions, hybrid systems, expanded tracer availability, and broader disease applications are shaping future growth. The market outlook through 2030 is positive, supported by technological upgrades, wider clinical acceptance, and a strong foundation in chronic disease diagnosis.For global trends, see the full report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-nuclear-imaging-market-industry?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

