Free State Health on confirmed measles outbreak in Lejweleputswa Nala, Bothaville

Dear Members of the Community and the Media,

We are reaching out to you with important information regarding confirmed measles outbreak in the Nala District. As of now, we have received reports of about 64 confirmed cases of measles in the following areas:

12 in Nala

9 in Masilonyana

38 in Matjhabeng

5 in Tswelopele

The affected individuals are primarily children aged between 5 and 9 years old.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to serious health complications. It is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant and aware of the symptoms associated with measles. If your child exhibits any of the following symptoms, please take them to your nearest healthcare facility immediately:

Runny nose

Red rash

Feeling tired

Cough

Fever

Conjunctivitis (red eyes

We urge all parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against measles. The measles vaccine is safe and effective and is the best way to protect your child and the community from this disease.

What you can do:

Monitor symptoms: Keep an eye on your child for any symptoms mentioned above. Seek medical attention: If symptoms develop, visit your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Vaccination: Ensure your child is up-to-date with their measles vaccinations. If you have questions about vaccination status, consult your clinic or healthcare provider. Spread the word: Share this information with other parents and caregivers in your community.

Your health and the health of our community are our top priorities. Together, we can prevent the spread of measles and protect our children.

Enquiries:

Mondli Mvambi

Spokesperson: Free State Department of Health

Cell: 082 043 3744

#ServiceDeliveryZA