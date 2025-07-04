Water and Sanitation on National Youth Indaba highlights opportunities and challenges

In celebration of Youth Month, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in partnership with Rand Water, hosted the three-day National Youth Indaba Conference 2025 at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg from 30 June to 2 July 2025. The conference brought together young leaders, industry experts, and key stakeholders for robust and insightful engagements on the pressing challenges and emerging opportunities within South Africa’s water sector. The Indaba was held under the national theme “Skills for a Changing World – Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation”.

As part of its annual Youth Month commemorations honouring the legacy of the 1976 student uprising, the DWS led the Water and Sanitation Youth Indaba to highlight youth development and participation in the sector. Working closely with stakeholders and partners across the water sector, the department develops and implements year-round youth-focused programmes in partnership with the South African Water and Sanitation Youth Network (SAWSYN). These programmes, which intensify during Youth Month, target academic, technical, social, cultural, and economic empowerment. A consolidated report of these activities is shared annually during the Indaba, with participation from unemployed and employed youth, students, learners, entrepreneurs, and young professionals.

Different key stakeholders participated in the Indaba. These include Rand Water, uMngeni-uThukela Water, Lepelle Northern Water, Magalies Water, African Minister’s Council on Water (AMCOW), Water Research Commission (WRC), The Energy & Water Sector Education Training Authority (EWSETA), Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA), and others.

The Deputy Director-General in DWS, Ms Nthabiseng Fundakubi, informed the youth that it is important that they play a pivotal role in shaping the water and sanitation sector. “Nations need to invest in the youth to ensure balance and equitable growth,” acknowledged Ms Fundakubi. She also encouraged the youth by assuring them that their voice is critical in the water and sanitation sector.

The 2025 Indaba served as a platform for sharing experiences, insights, and innovative solutions to address sector challenges such as land access, sustainable farming practices, climate adaptation, and water resource management. The gathering placed strong emphasis on youth inclusion and innovation as key drivers for sustainable development and sector transformation.

Day 1: Key themes discussed included:

Advancing sustainable agriculture and water-saving technologies

Addressing land access and ownership barriers for emerging young farmers

Strengthening mentorship and capacity-building programmes for youth

Enhancing collaboration among government, the private sector, civil society, and youth formations

The sessions underscored the urgent need to invest in human capital, particularly the next generation of leaders to secure long-term development and ensure equitable water access.

Day 2: Youth call to action for water security

The second day of the conference concluded with a strong call to action from young leaders across the country, who urged decision-makers to prioritise youth involvement in water governance and policy development. Delegates highlighted the critical role of young people in driving innovation and sustainability within the sector.

Discussions centred around the urgent need for:

Strengthened youth leadership and representation in policy processes

Increased access to funding, training, and technical resources

A National Water Youth Agenda to guide targeted programming, investment, and institutional support for youth initiatives

In his closing address, Mr Tiyani Chauke of DWS encouraged participants to view the conference as the beginning of a broader movement. “Let us be the generation that gets things done for our communities, for our country, and for the future of water security,” Chauke said.

The conference concluded with a resounding message: The time to support and empower young changemakers is now. One youth delegate summed it up powerfully: “We are not the leaders of tomorrow—we are the changemakers of today.”

Day 3: Inspiring and motivating the youth

The third day of the conference gave youth inspiration and motivation to go out there and do what needs to be done. They were encouraged to advance themselves no matter what, emphasising that they better be ready when opportunities come knocking on their doors. During the panel discussion, one of the panellists did not mince words when explaining that the youth need to educate themselves on policies, but also, that they need to be in spaces that are politically driven because policies usually happen in political spaces.

SAWSYN gave a sterling presentation on the work that they do countrywide. It was heartwarming to learn from them that they are now inviting the business sectors as well to join their network so that they do not work in silos. Businesses can now get involved in matters that SAWSYN is doing.

A significant advice that the youth received at the National Youth Indaba, which will steer them to a better direction in terms of entrepreneurship, is the message from National Empowerment Fund (NEF). A representative from NEF explained to the youth that NEF is in the business of transforming the economy. They offer training as well. Youth can be assisted by NEF through training and funding. The youngsters were indeed encouraged to not just sit at home and think that there is no employment. NEF can assist.

Enquiries:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

