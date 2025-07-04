Minister Ronald Lamola: Pre-Budget International Relations and Cooperation Media Briefing

Africa: Implementing Agenda 2063

Our foreign policy is an extension of our domestic imperatives on human rights and resolving the triple challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment.

Through attracting Foreign Direct Investment, we intend to help achieve the three percent economic growth objective.

Over the past year, South Africa has signed 12 new bilateral agreements with African nations. We have engaged in over 60 high-level dialogues with our continental partners. We have walked alongside those seeking peace in South Sudan, Sudan, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and in the Western Sahara.

In the past year, we have firmly opposed unjust and illegal wars. We have stood before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to call for an end to the suffering in Gaza. We have spoken out against the illegal blockade on Cuba, and we have supported peace in Ukraine guided not by alliances, but by the enduring values of our Constitution and international law including the United Nations Charter.

South Africa’s Economic Diplomacy: Forging Prosperity & Partnership

We understand that true peace requires shared prosperity. That is why we pursue economic diplomacy not as a short-term tactic, but as a fundamental tool to transform our nation and our continent – building self-reliance and a brighter African future, together.

Anchoring Regional Progress in SADC

Our commitment to Southern African development and unity remains unwavering. Key achievements demonstrate the following:

(i) Conservation for Shared Prosperity:

Celebrating 25 years of the SADC Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs), enabled by the Wildlife Protocol, South Africa actively participates in six of the region’s 18 TFCAs. We collaborate deeply with neighbours, sharing resources to protect our shared natural heritage, boost biodiversity, and drive socio-economic growth across borders.

(ii) Strategic Resource Governance:

South Africa welcomes SADC’s decision to re-establish the Mining Ministerial Forum. We stand ready to contribute actively to shaping the region’s approach, particularly through the critical Concept Note on Critical Minerals, ensuring these resources benefit all our peoples.

(iiii) Championing Women, Peace & Security:

In line with the extended SADC Regional Strategy, South Africa proudly hosted the landmark launch of the SADC Network of Women Mediators in Johannesburg (January 2025). This pioneering initiative strengthens our region’s capacity for inclusive peace and conflict resolution.

(iv) Upholding Democratic Values:

Demonstrating steadfast commitment to regional stability, South Africa deployed observers to five SADC Election Observer Missions (Madagascar, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius). This active support is fundamental to consolidating democracy and good governance throughout Southern Africa.

This is our Southern African commitment: partnering for ecological resilience, economic sovereignty through strategic resource management, empowering women as peace architects, and safeguarding the democratic foundations upon which our shared future prosperity depends.

Asia Rising:

We actively opened new Southeast Asian markets and deepened partnerships in green energy, minerals and advanced manufacturing. We seek partnership for mutual growth and a future where African nations trade, innovate, and rise as one. Persistent market access wins: Oranges to Vietnam, restored citrus/grapes to Thailand, apples back to Thailand after 16 years, grapes to the Philippines.

Our partnership with China has been elevated. Our “All-Round Cooperative Strategic Partnership” (forged Sept 2024) rests on strong political ties and shared goals: balanced trade and inclusive growth. The season’s first avocados reaching Shanghai symbolise our drive to succeed globally.

With India, we are deepening dynamism preparing the next strategic programme of Cooperation to shift beyond primary exports (like coal) towards high-growth areas such agro-processing, pharma, IT, mining value-add, renewables, auto, and defence. Over 130 Indian companies (Tata, Mahindra, etc.) are key partners.

Japan: Investment Confidence:

141 Japanese manufacturers call South Africa home. Significant investments like Toyota (R4.28bn), Nissan (R3.2bn), and Isuzu In 2023, Japan opened its market to South African avocados, with the first shipment to Japan in August 2024. This will enhance South African exporters whilst offering avenue for growth and enhanced global trade relations. (R1.2bn) in mining, metals, and auto signal deep faith in our industrial potential.

Gulf Gains: Increased exports, including value-added goods and services. New regional investments support our vital goals: decarbonisation, digitalisation, and boosting high-potential sectors like agro-processing and manufacturing.

Europe and Americas: These regions, as a collective, represent our largest export market (R487bn of R1.83tn total exports in 2024) and a vital source of investment, tourism, skills and tech. In collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) work is underway to ensure that mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States is agreed upon.

South Africa will work to secure opportunities in a context of a rapid withdrawal of favourable arrangements giving our exports preferential access to the United States of America. This might involve securing additional exemptions and favourable quota agreements, ensuring our industries maintain critical access to the US market, including through sectoral cooperation. This aligns with the national interest of promoting economic prosperity and safeguarding the livelihoods of South Africans.

Latin America and Caribbean – Strategic Kinship:

Brazil: Denel-Embraer MoU: Aerospace/defence cooperation means jobs and skills.

Chile: Aquaculture/Fisheries MoU boosts food security (aligned with Operation Phakisa). Cooperation spans Antarctica, science, tech, sport, and skills via Mandela scholarships.

Uruguay: Building cooperation in STEM, vocational education, and software (via world-class Ceibal Centre), plus defence, agriculture, sport.

Argentina & Peru: Focused partnerships in agriculture, digital economy (SMMEs), defence, energy, mining, space, science, Antarctic matters and sport (Peru adds environment, fisheries, arts, infrastructure).

Cuba: Solidarity in Action: 158+ Cuban doctors serve our communities. New biopharmaceutical cooperation builds on our enduring humanitarian bonds.

This is our path. We engage the world with purpose and principle, rooted in Ubuntu. We build equitable partnerships, champion African solutions, and advance our nation’s development with unwavering resolve. Together, we are building a sovereign, prosperous South Africa, contributing to an African Renaissance where our continent’s dawn brightens for all its people. The work continues.

Multilateralism: A Seat at the Table, A Voice in the Room

As the first African country to preside over the G20, we carry not a flag, but a mandate—a mandate to ensure that Africa is not merely present but heard.

We have placed disaster resilience, debt relief and climate justice at the centre of the G20 agenda. We have called for reform of the United Nations, the Bretton Woods institutions, and the global financial architecture.

We seek to contribute collectively—to a world that is more just, more inclusive, and more humane.

We view the G7 and the G20 as platforms for North-South Cooperation.

Investing in People: The Heart of Our Diplomacy

We have trained over 1,000 African women in peace mediation. We have capacitated 174 diplomats. We have invested R54.4 million through the African Renaissance Fund to support elections, development, and AfCFTA implementation.

Because we believe that the most powerful force in diplomacy is not policy—it is people.

A Future Rooted in Dignity

Yes, we face challenges. The global order is strained. Resources are limited. But our resolve is not. In the months ahead, we will host the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We will deepen our partnerships across the Global South.

Our foreign policy is not abstract. It is rooted in the lives of our people. It is measured not in speeches, but in schools built, jobs created, and peace sustained.

Let us move forward with quiet confidence. Let us lead with humility. And let us never forget that in serving Africa and the globe, we serve ourselves and in serving justice, we serve humanity.

The budget we will be tabling today detail our foreign policy position

I thank you.

