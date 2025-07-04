UM Department of Arts and Design becomes member institution of Cumulus Association

MACAU, July 4 - The Department of Arts and Design of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at the University of Macau (UM) has become a member institution of the Cumulus Association, the leading global association of art and design education and research. The department will strengthen collaboration with leading design institutions worldwide through joint research projects and international symposiums. It will also enhance teaching quality and global engagement, and establish a diverse, long-term international development platform for students and faculty members.

Cumulus is a global association of art and design education and research recognised by UNESCO. It plays a significant role in developing higher education policies for art and design within the European Union and around the world. Li Jun, chair professor and head of the Department of Arts and Design at UM, said that joining Cumulus represents international recognition for UM’s arts and design initiatives, and this will motivate the department to advance research and innovation in order to contribute to Macao and beyond.

UM’s application to become a member institution of Cumulus was passed unanimously at the Annual General Assembly of Cumulus in France. Michael Whittle, associate professor in the Department of Arts and Design at UM, attended the assembly and witnessed this pivotal moment.