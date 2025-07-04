Artificial Intelligence AI In Orthopedic Surgery Global Market To Grow From $0.2 Billion 2024 To $0.68 Billion In 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence AI In Orthopedic Surgery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence AI in orthopedic surgery market size has grown substantially in recent years. In 2024, the market worth was $0.2 billion and it is expected to reach $0.26 billion in 2025. A compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.7% accounts for this exponential growth. What could be the factors that contributed to this historic period growth? The rise of digital imaging technologies, the increasing volume of orthopedic surgeries, growth in computational power, the expanding availability of large datasets, and the escalating healthcare investment are few to be mentioned.

What Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Orthopedic Surgery Market Growth Forecast?

Bolstering this growth further is the expected rise in the market size for the coming years. The AI in orthopedic surgery market is forecasted to reach $0.68 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 27.3%. This projected growth can be attributed to various factors including the increasing integration of AI with robotic-assisted orthopedic surgeries, growth in personalized medicine, the rise of real-time intraoperative AI analytics, raising use of AI for predictive analytics, and a surge in collaboration between AI developers. Major trends for this period include advancements in imaging analysis, robotic-assisted surgery, AI-driven predictive models, virtual and augmented reality integration, and automated patient monitoring systems.

What Could Be The Key Growth Drivers For The AI In Orthopedic Surgery Market?

A notable driver is the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. These are injuries or conditions that affect the muscles, bones, joints, tendons, or ligaments, often causing pain and limited movement. These disorders, driven by sedentary lifestyles, are managed by AI in orthopedics through precise and early diagnosis using advanced image analysis and data patterns. AI also provides customized treatment planning and predicts outcomes, improving patient care and recovery.

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Artificial Intelligence AI In Orthopedic Surgery Market?

In regards to major players in this growth, some of the foremost companies operating in the AI in orthopedic surgery market are Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Globus Medical Inc., Brainlab AG, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Proprio, Augmedics LTD, OrthAlign Inc., Caresyntax, Activ Surgical, THINK Surgical Inc., Perlove Medical, Pixee Medical, Formus Labs, Sensoria Health, Exer Labs Inc., PEEK HEALTH S.A., Monogram Technologies, Alexandra Hospital.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence AI In Orthopedic Surgery Market Segmented?

The AI in orthopedic surgery market report also provides valuable insights into the key market segments which include:

1 By Component Type: Software, Services, Hardware

2 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing

3 By Anatomy: Knee, Hip, Spine, Other Anatomies

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Clinical Decision Support Systems CDSS, Drug Interaction Software, Electronic Health Record EHR Integration Modules, Prescription Management Software, Patient Monitoring Software

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance, Implementation Services, Drug Distribution Services

3 By Hardware: Robotic Surgical Systems, Handheld Navigation Devices, Wearable Monitoring Devices, Imaging Systems, Sensors and Actuators, Computing Infrastructure

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

North America was noted to be the largest region in the AI in orthopedic surgery market in 2024. Moreover, this report also provides a detailed view into other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

