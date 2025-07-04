Global Centesis Catheters Market To Reach 0.67 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.7%

Centesis Catheters Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the recent years, centesis catheters market size has shown strong growth dynamic. It is poised to grow from $0.48 billion in 2024 to $0.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This growth substantiates owing to an upsurge in the geriatric population, increasing rate of sepsis and fluid accumulation conditions, higher prevalence of pancreatitis and intra-abdominal infections, rising cases of tuberculosis-related pleural effusion, and increasing surgical interventions requiring fluid drainage.

What Does The Future Hold For The Centesis Catheters Market?

Furthermore, the centesis catheters market size is slated for impressive growth in the near future. It is foreseen to touch the mark of $0.67 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This upward trajectory can be accounted to the rising cancer cases, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing number of patients with liver cirrhosis, high incidence of renal failure and related complications, and the prevalence of respiratory disorders ballooning.

Could The Rising Incidence Of Cardiovascular Diseases Influence The Centesis Catheters Market?

The escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases is indeed a significant factor slated to fuel the growth of the centesis catheters market in the coming years. Cardiovascular diseases, conditions impacting the heart and blood vessels, disrupt their normal functioning and circulation. These maladies have skyrocketing prevalences due to increasingly sedentary lifestyles that contribute to weight gain, reduced cardiovascular fitness, and increased risks of heart-related complications.

With The Increasing Incidence Of Cancer, Can The Demand For Centesis Catheters Rise?

A definitive trend foreseen is the growth of the centesis catheters market with the increasing number of cancer cases. Cancer occurs when cells within the body commence to grow and divide uncontrollably, often forming tumors and potentially metastasizing to other body parts. With an aging population, the possibility of accruing genetic mutations and experiencing reduced immune function escalates, which in turn increases the likelihood of cancer development. In cancer care, centesis catheters come into play since they drain excess fluid that accumulates owing to the disease or its treatment, helping relieve symptoms and improve patient comfort.

Who Are The Key Players Dominating The Centesis Catheters Market?

Major companies steering the centesis catheters market includes Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Polymedicure Ltd., Medical Components, Inc., Galt Medical Corp., Mermaid Medical A/S, PFM Medical Inc., REDAX Spa, Neuromedex GmbH, Rocket Medical Inc., Axiom Medical Inc., Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., KM Medical Inc., Ningbo Honde Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Bassil Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

How Is The Centesis Catheters Market Segmented?

Market Segmentation: A Detailed Look

The centesis catheters market in this report is categorically segmented based on various vectors -

1 By Type: Small Bore, Large Bore

2 By Procedure: Paracentesis, Thoracentesis, Arthrocentesis, Amniocentesis, Other Procedures

3 By Application: Diagnosis, Therapeutics, Palliative Care

4 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Furthermore, it is sub-segmented as follows:

1 By Small Bore: Pigtail Catheters, Straight Catheters, Curved Catheters

2 By Large Bore: Thoracentesis Catheters, Paracentesis Catheters, Abscess Drainage Catheters

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Centesis Catheters Market?

In 2024, North America was the region that dominated the centesis catheters market. The forecast period, however, predicts Asia-Pacific to be the fastest-growing region. Regions covered in the centesis catheters market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

