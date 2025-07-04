Green Ammonia Market to Reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2031 | Rapid Growth in Clean Fuel Sector

Green Ammonia Market Size

The Global Green Ammonia Market is projected to grow from USD 0.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2031

The U.S. Green Ammonia Market is gaining momentum as clean hydrogen policies and net-zero goals drive demand for low-carbon fuels in power, shipping, and agriculture sectors 5.9B By 2031” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Green Ammonia Market Size was valued at approximately US$ 0.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to nearly US$ 5.9 Billion by 2031, expanding at a robust CAGR of 52.95% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.Countries in Europe and Asia are taking the lead in policy support, while North America is rapidly scaling up projects to meet future fuel and fertilizer demand. This surge is also being driven by growing awareness about climate change, along with technological advancements in electrolyzer efficiency and hydrogen production.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/green-ammonia-market Key Growth DriversSeveral factors are fueling the rise of the Green Ammonia market:In October 2023, DAI Infrastruktur partnered with Siemens Energy, a leading Egyptian technology firm, to initiate a green ammonia project in East Port Said. Known as the Ra Project, it is set to commence green ammonia production by 2028, targeting an annual output of 2 million tons. Siemens Energy will supply electrolysers, auxiliary systems, and other key equipment for the hydrogen island segment of the project. Throughout the development phase, both companies will collaborate on engineering support and technical services.Meanwhile, in September 2023, OPAL Fuels formed a joint venture with South Jersey Industries, an energy infrastructure holding company to develop, build, own, and manage renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities.Regional OutlookEuropeEurope is at the forefront of green ammonia adoption, driven by aggressive decarbonization targets and large-scale investment in hydrogen valleys and clean ammonia hubs. Countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark are partnering with global stakeholders to develop export-import corridors and bunkering facilities.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific, especially Japan, China, South Korea, and India, is accelerating the shift to green ammonia, focusing on decarbonizing power plants, shipping fuel, and industrial processes. Japan, in particular, is investing heavily in hydrogen-ammonia co-firing for thermal power and spearheading international collaborations.North AmericaThe U.S. and Canada are witnessing a sharp rise in green ammonia projects, supported by government incentives, the Inflation Reduction Act, and private investment. Companies in the region are exploring green ammonia for clean fuel exports and for use in zero-emission agriculture.Latest News of USAThe United States has recently ramped up its efforts in developing a robust green ammonia infrastructure. Several large-scale projects are being initiated in Texas, California, and the Midwest, where access to abundant solar and wind energy makes electrolysis economically viable. In early 2025, a consortium of energy companies announced plans to build a green ammonia production facility capable of generating over 100,000 metric tons per year, aiming to export to Europe and Asia.Moreover, the U.S. Department of Energy has launched additional funding rounds for green hydrogen and ammonia R&D projects, helping startups and industrial players alike scale up electrolyzer technology and ammonia synthesis processes. Major agritech companies are also partnering with clean fuel producers to pilot green ammonia-based fertilizers for sustainable farming.Latest News of JapanJapan remains a global leader in green ammonia development, particularly for its use in co-firing with coal in power generation. In early 2025, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) announced a new roadmap to increase green ammonia imports tenfold by 2030. The plan includes funding new ammonia terminals, retrofitting power plants, and forming partnerships with suppliers in Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.Leading Japanese corporations are also investing in overseas green ammonia projects. A major Japanese trading firm recently signed an agreement to offtake green ammonia from an Australian production hub, which will be transported via purpose-built ammonia carriers. Domestically, pilot programs are underway to test ammonia-fueled turbines and engines, highlighting the country’s commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society.Key Companies Shaping the MarketA wide range of players are actively involved in the green ammonia space, including energy giants, chemical producers, and tech-driven startups. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, R&D, and vertical integration to lead in cost reduction and scale. Notable participants include:Clean ammonia innovators focusing on electrolyzer developmentFertilizer manufacturers shifting toward net-zero productionRenewable energy firms investing in power-to-ammonia conversionShipping and logistics companies planning ammonia-powered vesselsMarket segmentation:By Technology: Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)By End-User: Transportation, Power Generation, Industrial FeedstockBy Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and AfricaBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=green-ammonia-market ConclusionThe Green Ammonia Market is on the verge of significant growth and evolution. As the world pushes toward decarbonization and energy transition, green ammonia stands out as a versatile solution to bridge multiple industries from agriculture to transportation. Backed by strong regional commitments, technological advancements, and emerging commercial applications, green ammonia is no longer a futuristic concept, it's a fast-developing reality.For businesses, governments, and investors, now is the time to explore opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector and align with a low-carbon future.Purchase Your Subscription to Power Your Strategy with Precision: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Related Reports By DataM Intelligence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.