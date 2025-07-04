CloudIBN VA&PT: Fortifying India's BFSI Sector Against Cyber Fraud

CloudIBN VAPT Services

CloudIBN’s VA&PT services fortify India’s BFSI sector with proactive threat detection and defense against cyber fraud and compliance risks.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With rising cyber fraud, data breaches, and regulatory scrutiny, India’s Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector needs more than just basic protection — it requires continuous, proactive, and contextual cybersecurity. CloudIBN is proud to introduce its specialized Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) Services tailored specifically for the BFSI domain.CloudIBN’s BFSI-focused VAPT Services are designed to defend against increasingly sophisticated attack vectors, strengthen compliance readiness, and provide a 360-degree risk view across mobile banking apps, core banking systems, payment APIs, cloud infrastructure, and regulatory integrations.India’s BFSI Sector: High Value, High RiskThe Indian BFSI industry is undergoing a massive digital transformation. Mobile banking adoption, UPI integrations, digital wallets, and AI-powered fintech platforms are creating a complex — and highly attractive — environment for cybercriminals.Between phishing scams, insider threats, payment gateway breaches, and mobile malware, the sector is under siege. In fact, according to CERT-In, BFSI remains among the most targeted sectors in India.What Makes VA & PT Services Critical for BFSI?VA & PT Services play a foundational role in modern cybersecurity by combining:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Identification of security flaws across infrastructure, apps, networks, APIs, and databases.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Simulation of real-world attacks to validate weaknesses and understand the impact.For the BFSI sector, this means understanding how even a minor flaw — like an exposed port or misconfigured S3 bucket — can lead to financial theft, compliance failure, or reputational disaster.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services extend this further by aligning findings with RBI, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and SEBI regulatory requirements.Your institution safeguards assets worth billions, but is every endpoint and transaction secured? Book CloudIBN’s BFSI VAPT Assessment Now: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ CloudIBN’s BFSI VA & PT Services Cover:1. Mobile & Web Banking ApplicationsOWASP Mobile and Web Top 10 testingSecure session, token, and credential managementBusiness logic flaws in fund transfers and UPI payments2. Payment Gateways & APIsBroken authentication and BOLA testingInsecure direct object referencesAPI rate limiting and data leakage assessment3. Cloud and Hybrid InfrastructureCloud IAM misconfigurationsUnsecured storage of transaction logsInsider threats in hybrid banking environments4. Internal Networks & Core Banking SystemsFirewall misconfigurationsDNS spoofing, ARP poisoning, lateral movement detectionEndpoint access and privilege escalation5. ATM, POS, and Financial IoT DevicesTamper resistance testingData-at-rest and data-in-transit encryption testingPhysical and firmware vulnerability analysisBuilt for Compliance with Indian & Global Banking NormsSecurity testing in BFSI must go beyond surface-level scans. CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services deliver actionable insights while ensuring that every report is compliance-ready.We map each finding to frameworks such as:1. RBI Cybersecurity Framework2. SEBI Circular on Cybersecurity & Cyber Resilience3. ISO/IEC 270014. PCI-DSS (for card and payment systems)5. PDPB & GDPR for personal and sensitive data protectionOur reports include:1. Executive summaries for boards and regulators2. CVSS-based scoring for risk prioritization3. Detailed technical remediation guides4. Screenshots, PoCs, and compliance traceability matricesCloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services give you the confidence and clarity to face RBI, SEBI, and ISO audits head-on. Schedule a Compliance Readiness Review: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Why BFSI Institutions Trust CloudIBNBFSI Security ExpertiseYears of experience working with banks, NBFCs, insurance platforms, and stock trading applications.Certified Ethical Hackers & Financial Risk AnalystsOur team includes CEH, OSCP, ISO 27001 LA, and PCI-DSS certified professionals with BFSI domain knowledge.Secure DevOps IntegrationWe help BFSI clients integrate VAPT into CI/CD workflows for real-time application hardening.24/7 Security AdvisoryPost-VAPT support to help IT, legal, and compliance teams manage incident response, disclosures, and board-level reporting.Threat actors don’t wait for audits. Your defense must be proactive, intelligent, and continuous. Start Your BFSI Security Transformation: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ CloudIBN’s 5-Stage VAPT Model for BFSI1. Scoping & Risk Profiling: Identify all critical banking systems, applications, cloud assets, and integrations.2. Automated & Manual Testing: Combine AI-powered scans with ethical hacking simulations.3. Exploit Simulation: Mimic insider and external attackers — no guesswork.4. Detailed Reporting & Mapping: Align every issue with risk levels and regulatory checklists.5. Remediation & Retesting: Assist teams in fixing flaws and verify mitigation through retests.This holistic model ensures every branch, device, application, and backend is covered.A Safe Financial Future Starts with Secure Systems. As India’s BFSI ecosystem expands through innovation and regulation, cybersecurity must evolve in parallel. From payment gateways to internal networks, from mobile apps to IoT ATMs — every digital link must be tested, trusted, and hardened. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services provide a complete, sector-specific, and compliance-aligned security strategy that helps banks, insurers, and NBFCs protect what matters most: their data, their customers, and their reputation. With CloudIBN as your cybersecurity partner, fraud prevention becomes a strategy — not a scramble.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.