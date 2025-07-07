CloudIBN Enhances Cybersecurity Posture of Indian Businesses Through End-to-End VA&PT Services

CloudIBN VAPT Services

CloudIBN’s VA&PT offers a 360-degree security view, helping Indian businesses identify, assess, and mitigate risks across their entire IT landscape.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital world where threats evolve faster than ever, Indian businesses require a panoramic, risk-aware approach to cybersecurity. CloudIBN proudly introduces its 360-Degree VAPT Services , a comprehensive solution offering full-spectrum visibility across all layers of an organization’s digital infrastructure — from user-facing apps and APIs to cloud configurations, IoT, and internal networks.With over 20 years of cybersecurity and cloud expertise, CloudIBN is delivering actionable intelligence and proactive defenses that Indian enterprises need to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.Why 360-Degree Security Is Critical in Today’s Digital LandscapeDigital transformation in India is accelerating rapidly — with more businesses moving to cloud platforms, launching mobile-first services, integrating IoT, and exposing APIs to partners and third parties. While these innovations boost growth, they also create multiple digital entry points and interdependencies that attackers can exploit.A vulnerability in one layer — say a cloud misconfiguration — can lead to data breaches in another, such as a customer-facing app. Most businesses focus on siloed testing efforts, missing the broader picture.What Are VA & PT Services and How Do They Help?VA & PT Services combine two essential components of cybersecurity:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Identifies security flaws across your environment using a mix of automated tools and manual inspection.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Simulates real-world attacks to explore how these vulnerabilities can be exploited.The result: a complete risk profile that is not only diagnostic but actionable. With CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services, businesses also receive detailed, compliance-ready documentation aligned to RBI, ISO, PCI-DSS, and other mandates.Don’t just scan — understand your full attack surface. CloudIBN's 360-Degree VAPT Coverage Includes:Web and Mobile Applications1. Testing for the OWASP Top 102. API and session management flaws3. Secure data handling and access control testingCloud and Hybrid Infrastructure1. Security misconfiguration scanning (AWS, Azure, GCP)2. IAM mismanagement3. Data leakage and encryption testingIoT and Edge Devices1. Firmware analysis2. Endpoint-to-cloud communication checks3. Physical and remote tampering testsInternal and External Networks1. Firewall, VPN, and intrusion detection bypass testing2. Segmentation and lateral movement simulation3. DNS and port scanning vulnerabilitiesThird-Party and API Integrations1. Authorization and authentication weaknesses2. Rate-limiting bypass and token manipulation3. Endpoint exposure and DDoS readinessKey Features of CloudIBN's 360-Degree VA & PT Services1. Platform-Agnostic Security: Web, mobile, IoT, on-premise, cloud — all tested under one unified engagement.2. Customizable Scope: Choose what needs to be tested based on risk exposure, compliance needs, or digital maturity.3. Prioritized Reporting: Focus on what matters most — high-risk, easily exploitable, and business-critical flaws.4. Post-Test Support: Our work doesn't end with the report. We help fix vulnerabilities, conduct retesting, and strengthen your overall security posture. Automated Vulnerability Scanning: Use top-tier tools to detect known issues.3. Manual Penetration Testing: Certified testers simulate real-world attacker behavior.4. Risk Correlation: Link vulnerabilities across platforms to uncover compound risks.5. Reporting & Retesting: Deliver detailed documentation and conduct follow-up validation.This methodology provides both depth (per-platform testing) and breadth (interconnected risk analysis) — a true 360-degree security view.Built for Indian Businesses, Ready for Global ScaleFrom mid-sized tech startups in Bengaluru to BFSI giants in Mumbai, CloudIBN tailors its 360-degree VAPT model for every organization’s scale, maturity, and risk profile.SMBs & Startups: Quick scans with prioritized findings for early-stage platformsMid-Market Enterprises: Cloud-native, hybrid assessments with DevSecOps supportLarge Enterprises: Scalable testing across geographies and business unitsWhether you run 10 APIs or 10,000 IoT sensors — CloudIBN adapts.Cybersecurity is no longer just about patching a few flaws — it’s about understanding how all your systems connect, how attackers think, and how your data flows across platforms. With CloudIBN’s 360-degree VAPT Audit Services, Indian businesses gain not just protection, but true digital clarity. Empower your organization with a security posture that is as wide as your digital footprint — and as deep as your ambitions.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

