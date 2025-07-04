Circular Polyolefins Market Poised for 9.8% CAGR Growth, Hitting USD 41 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis

Circular polyolefins market grows with regulations, brand goals, and recycling tech boosting use in food packaging, auto interiors, and personal care.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the circular polyolefins market was valued at USD 14.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.A crucial part of the global push to sustainable plastics, the circular polyolefins market is featured by recycled and bio-based polyethylene and polypropylene. It talks about the necessity to decrease the amount of plastic waste by using either mechanical or chemical recycling, as well as using renewable sources such as sugarcane as a feedstock. The market is applied to various industries, but the most prominent is packaging, which accredits to the need of green films and containers.In Europe there is a strong regulatory support that is assisting the adoption although Asia-Pacific is the region in terms of production scale. The problematic areas are the lack of general recycling and inflated costs of bio-based production, yet the increased customer awareness levels and the corporate action to achieve sustainability populate the industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: h https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10805 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe circular polyolefins market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 41.0 billion by 2035.The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 25.0 billion between 2025 to 2035.East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2035.East Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 8.1 billion.“The Circular Polyolefins Market grows with recycling advancements and regulations, transforming packaging with recyclable films, as seen in Europe” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Circular Polyolefins Market:Key players in the circular polyolefins industry include Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., ExxonMobil Corporation, Dow Inc., SABIC, Sinopec Corporation, TotalEnergies, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Repsol, Braskem S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Arkema, Clariant, SI Group, Inc., Formosa Plastics Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, Tosoh Corporation, and Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd.Market DevelopmentThe capsule grouts market expands rapidly because of advancements in resin chemistry and automated underground construction and increased multi-sector applications usage. Digital curing time trackers and installation sensors built into the system enable contractors to maximize usage efficiency while minimizing rework during complex tunneling operations.Current energy and transit and urban development projects from governments and private businesses establish capsule grouts as a fundamental technology for next-generation geotechnical engineering.Circular Polyolefins Industry News:In September 2024, Borealis introduced its Bornewables line—bio-based polyolefins produced from renewable feedstocks like waste-derived oils. These materials offer performance on par with virgin plastics while supporting the EU’s sustainability goals by lowering carbon emissions.Meanwhile, in May 2024, LyondellBasell expanded its chemical recycling operations in Wesseling, Germany. The facility transforms plastic waste into ethylene and propylene, enabling the production of virgin-quality polyethylene and polypropylene. Backed by EU innovation funds, this initiative aims to strengthen the supply of circular polyolefins for packaging and automotive applications and improve the quality of recycled plastics.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10805 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the tri fuel generator market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE) {High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)}, Polypropylene (PP) {Homopolymer PP, Copolymer PP}, Other Types {Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)}), By Source (Mechanically Recycled Polyolefins, Chemically Recycled Polyolefins, Bio-based Polyolefins), By Processing Technology (Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Other Technologies), By Application (Films and Sheets {Flexible Films, Rigid Sheets}, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Extrusion Coating, Fibers and Raffia, Other Applications), By End-Use Industry (Packaging {Food and Beverage Packaging, Non-Food Packaging}, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Electronics and Electricals, Consumer Goods, Other Industries), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global chlorinated polyolefins market will rise from USD 3,770 Mn in 2024 to USD 6,139 Mn by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2035.The global TPO market is set to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2025 to USD 6.8 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1%, per Fact.MR analysis.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 