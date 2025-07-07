Dominant performance by Romain Leroux delivers silver cup win for Aston Martin and Walkenhorst at the 2025 Spa 24 Hours

Romain and team mates on the podium of the Spa 24 hours Romain celebrating with the whole walkenhorst team Spa podium

Romain Leroux delivers standout Silver Cup victory for Aston Martin and Walkenhorst Motorsport after exceptional fightback at iconic Spa 24 Hours race.

This victory is truly rewarding after a challenging week; the team stayed focused, and we delivered the result they deserved, thanks to Advanide’s invaluable support.” — Romain Leroux

SPA, BELGIUM, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romain Leroux, an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy graduate, delivered a standout performance at the 77th running of the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa , claiming a commanding victory in the Silver Cup category with Walkenhorst Motorsport . This achievement marks a significant milestone for both Leroux and the team, highlighting the prowess of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 on one of the world’s most demanding endurance stages.The 2025 CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa: A Legendary ChallengeThe 24 Hours of Spa is renowned as one of the premier endurance races in global motorsport, attracting elite teams and drivers to the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The 2025 edition saw 128,000 spectators witness fierce competition across multiple classes, with the event testing the limits of speed, strategy, and resilience over a full day and night of racing.Leroux’s Triumph in the Silver CupStarting from 24th on the grid, Leroux and his teammates, Oliver Söderström and Mateo Villagomez, faced early adversity when a mechanical issue dropped their #35 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 EVO to the back of the pack. Demonstrating remarkable composure and determination, Leroux led a relentless charge through the field, ultimately completing 547 laps and 26 stints, including 10 stints and 9.5 hours of driving for Leroux himself.Leroux's performance was defined by resilience under pressure, overcoming an early setback to swiftly regain lost positions and keep the team firmly in contention through the demanding night and into the decisive morning hours. His strategic excellence played a critical role, maintaining a consistent pace, avoiding incidents, and capitalizing on opportunities as rivals faltered under grueling conditions. In the crucial closing hours, Leroux delivered decisive stints behind the wheel, establishing a comfortable lead that secured Walkenhorst Motorsport’s first podium and victory of the 2025 season. His teamwork and leadership, drawn from his experience as a former Aston Martin Racing Academy driver, proved instrumental in guiding his younger teammates to their first championship points and an unforgettable win. A Statement Win for Aston Martin and Walkenhorst MotorsportThis Silver Cup victory is a testament to the adaptability and performance of the Aston Martin Vantage GT3, as well as the strength of the partnership between Walkenhorst Motorsport and Aston Martin Racing. Leroux’s achievement not only rewards the team’s perseverance after a challenging week but also reinforces the value of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy in developing future stars.“I think it is the perfect gift back to the team, it's definitely not been the easiest week. We had a lot of pace in the Pro car, so to lose it even before the race began was very tough. The team bounced back very well, we didn't lose focus, and we showed the pace the car had and us as drivers gave the team back the result they deserved,” said Romain Leroux. “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Advanide, whose support as a sponsor has been invaluable in making this achievement possible“Looking AheadWith this victory, Romain Leroux and Walkenhorst Motorsport have set a new benchmark for the Silver Cup and look forward to building on this momentum for the remainder of the GT World Challenge Europe season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.