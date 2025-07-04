Minimally Invasive Bunion Systems Drive Surgical Innovation in Bunion Correction Market 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bunion correction systems market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $0.78 billion in 2024 to $0.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. These robust growth rates can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hallux valgus, the growing elderly population, increasing awareness of foot deformities, expanding access to orthopedic care, and growing demand for elective corrective surgeries.

Are Further Gains Expected In The Bunion Correction Systems Market?

Indeed, the bunion correction systems market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, reaching $1.13 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.7%. This expected growth is linked to a rising focus on outpatient surgical settings, increasing healthcare spending in emerging economies, expanding availability of ambulatory surgery centers, and a heightened patient preference for early corrective treatment.

What Factors Could Contribute To Market Growth?

The increasing prevalence of arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis RA is expected to propel the growth of the bunion correction systems market. Arthritis, a broad term describing inflammation and degeneration of one or more joints, and RA, a chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by persistent joint inflammation and progressive tissue damage, are driven by aging populations which contribute to higher incidences of joint wear and autoimmune responses over time.

Which Key Players Are Operating In The Bunion Correction Systems Market?

Notable industry leaders operating in the bunion correction systems market include Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Enovis Corporation, Ossur hf., Wright Medical Technology Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., Paragon 28, Acumed LLC, Treace Medical Concepts Inc., Redpoint Global Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Algeo Ltd., Medartis AG, Nextremity Solutions Inc., BioPro Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, Samson Orthotics.

What Emerging Trends Are Observable In The Bunion Correction Systems Market?

Major companies operating in the bunion correction systems market have a keen interest in making innovative advancements such as the minimally invasive bunion correction system. These systems are designed to improve outcomes through small incisions, reducing tissue damage, recovery time, and postoperative complications. Notably, in February 2024, US-based medical device company Paragon 28 Inc., launched the PRECISION MIS Bunion System, a state-of-the-art solution for minimally invasive surgical correction of bunions.

How Is The Bunion Correction Systems Market Structured?

The bunion correction systems market report covers the following segments:

1 By Type: Osteotomy, Arthrodesis, Lapidus, Exostectomy

2 By Product Type: Correction Systems, Implants And Accessories, Wearables

3 By Surgery Type: Minimally Invasive, Traditional

4 By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Specialty Centers

And the outlined subsegments:

1 By Osteotomy: Chevron Osteotomy, Scarf Osteotomy, Akin Osteotomy

2 By Arthrodesis: First Metatarsophalangeal MTP Joint Arthrodesis, Midfoot Arthrodesis, Tarsometatarsal Arthrodesis

3 By Lapidus: Lapidus Procedure With Plate Fixation, Lapidus Procedure With Screw Fixation, Modified Lapidus Procedure

4 By Exostectomy: Simple Exostectomy, Exostectomy With Soft Tissue Release, Exostectomy With Bunionectomy

What Is The Regional Growth Distribution For The Bunion Correction Systems Market?

North America was the largest region in the bunion correction systems market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

