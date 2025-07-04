Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Become USD 481.8 Billion Industry by 2030 Exhibiting 25.3% CAGR

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

Growing demand for affordable IT, rising cloud adoption, and need for fast data access fuel global Infrastructure as a Service market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market generated $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs for accessing different low-level features of underlying network infrastructure, such as physical computer resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, and backup. Increase in knowledge of various cloud computing services, such as public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as increase in internet penetration in emerging nations and desire for cost-effective and flexible computing services propel the market growth.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 298 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2298 Furthermore, market expansion is expected to be aided by integration of artificial intelligence and demand for IaaS from SMEs. Furthermore, growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility propels growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. In addition, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals is also positively impacting growth of the market. However, security concerns over private cloud deployment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in cloud adoption among SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.Covid-19 Scenario1. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of the remote working culture and cloud services led to increased implementation of IaaS.2. The closure of commercial activities and lockdown measures presented challenges in daily operations of businesses and increased the implementation of IaaS.3. According to a survey conducted by Manage Engine, nearly 97% of Indian enterprises raised their reliance on the cloud technology and raised deployment of hybrid cloud.4. The need to process the data at high speed, share huge amount of information over cloud, and lowering overall operational costs led to adoption of IaaS during the pandemic.Based on deployment model, the hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global infrastructure as a service market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in generation of data from social media, big data, internet of things (IoT), and other applications, that led to the need for data storage and cost saving through the hybrid environment. The research also analyzes the segments including private and public.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/infrastructure-as-a-service-IAAS-market/purchase-options Based on industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. This is attributed to complex network and computing requirements. However, the government and education segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in investments by government and public sector companies.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to presence of huge number of specialized IaaS vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing digital transformation in the region.Leading Market Players:Alibaba Group Holding LimitedAmazon Web Services, Inc.Dell Technologies, Inc.Google CorporationHewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPIBM CorporationMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationRackspace Technology, Inc.Redcentric Plc.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2298 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Report:1. AI Text Generator Market 2. Post Production Market Size About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm the utmost data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.