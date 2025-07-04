Submit Release
Public Works and Infrastructure officiates land transfer for economic development in Nkandla, 7 Jul

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thamsanqa Ntuli, will on Monday, 7 July 2025, officiate the handover of land by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for economic development purposes at a community gathering in Nkandla.

They will be joined by the Executive Mayor of the Nkandla Local Municipality, Nonhlanhla Nzuza, as well as senior officials from all three spheres of government.

The local municipality intends to utilise the property for the development of commercial activities, which will create jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for the surrounding community.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 7 July 2025
Location: Erf 199, next to the Nkandla Police Station, Hadebe Street, Nkandla, 3855
Time: 11:00
Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/gmHZUM1d7nCiNWdA8

Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
Cell: 082 766 0276
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Lindelani Mbatha
Spokesperson to the Premier
Cell: 061 499 0774
E-mail: Lindelani.mbatha@kznpremier.gov.za

Thamsanqa Mchunu
Director: Communications & Marketing
Cell: 079 519 6997
E-mail: Thamsanqa.Mchunu@dpw.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

