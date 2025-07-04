DHS Releases Statement on SCOTUS Victory on Criminal Illegal Alien Deportations to South Sudan

These barbaric criminal illegal aliens will be in South Sudan by Independence Day

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security released the following statement on the United States Supreme Court Decision to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove eight barbaric, violent criminal illegal aliens to South Sudan.

“These sickos will be in South Sudan by Independence Day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “A win for the rule of law, safety and security of the American people. We thank our brave ICE law enforcement for their sacrifice to defend our freedoms.”

Below are the individuals ICE is removing from American communities to South Sudan.

Enrique Arias-Hierro, a Cuban national, was arrested by ICE on May 2, 2025. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, armed robbery, false impersonation of official, kidnapping, robbery strong arm.

On April 30, 2025, ICE arrested Cuban national, Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones. He has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery and larceny, cocaine possession and trafficking.

Thongxay Nilakout, a citizen of Laos, was arrested by ICE on January 26, 2025. Nilakout is Convicted of first-degree murder and robbery; sentenced to life confinement.

On May 12, 2025, ICE arrested Mexican national, Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez. He is Convicted of second-degree murder; sentenced to life confinement.

Dian Peter Domach, a citizen of South Sudan, was arrested by ICE on May 8, 2024. Domach is convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm, of possession of burglar’s tools and possession of defaced firearm and driving under the influence.

Kyaw Mya, a citizen of Burma was arrested by ICE on February 18, 2025. Mya is convicted of Lascivious Acts with a Child-Victim less than 12 years of age; sentenced to 10 years confinement, paroled after 4 years.

Nyo Myint, a citizen of Burma was arrested by ICE on February 19, 2025. Myint is convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting; sentenced to 12 years confinement. Myint is also charged with aggravated assault-nonfamily strongarm.

On May 3, 2025, ICE arrested Tuan Thanh Phan, a Vietnamese national. Phan is convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault; sentenced to 22 years confinement.

