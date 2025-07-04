Ticagrelor Market Analysis 2025 – Insights For Long-Term Investment & Planning

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Ticagrelor Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the ticagrelor market size has been notable for its robust growth. With an appreciation from $1.79 billion in 2024 to an envisioned $1.93 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate CAGR stands at an impressive 7.6%. These numbers, a testament to the growth in the historic period, owe their rise to the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an increasing aging population, broader awareness of heart health, the expansion of pharmaceutical research, and a coinciding rise in the incidence of acute coronary syndrome.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Future growth predictions for the ticagrelor market remain optimistic. The market is projected to reach $2.57 billion in 2029, escalating at a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth during the forecast period can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, expanding healthcare expenditure, a rise in demand for minimally invasive treatments, an increasing focus on preventive cardiology, and government initiatives towards cardiac care.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Ticagrelor Market?

Cardiovascular diseases, consisting of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels such as coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke and hypertension, are on an alarming rise. With this rising prevalence, the growth of the ticagrelor market has found a formidable propellant. The root cause of these cardiovascular diseases lies in the poor dietary choices that have become commonplace – excessive consumption of saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars, and sodium contribute significantly to high blood pressure, obesity, and elevated cholesterol levels, all of which pose as major risk factors for heart-related conditions.

It is in this environment that the role of Ticagrelor has been magnified. Ticagrelor counteracts these conditions by preventing platelet aggregation which diminishes the risk of forming blood clots. It improves patient outcomes by lowering the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes, particularly in high-risk individuals.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Ticagrelor Market?

In January 2024, the American Heart Association, a US-based nonprofit organization reported a 4.0% rise in the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular diseases, increasing from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2021 to 233.3 per 100,000 in 2022. This alarming rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases underlines the potential for growth in the ticagrelor market.

What Stake Do Key Industry Players Have In The Ticagrelor Market?

Major names in this market such as AstraZeneca PLC, Merck KGaA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Alkem Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, CCL Pharmaceuticals, Neuland Laboratories, Jiangxi Synergy Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Leeford Healthcare Limited, Scimplify, JAMP Pharma Corporation, Actoverco Pharmaceutical Company, CTX Lifesciences Private Limited, DM Pharma, Hema Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc., provide an impressive roster for the industry.

How Is The Global Ticagrelor Market Segmented?

This market encapsulates a wide spectrum –

1 By Type: 90 mg Tablet, 60 mg Tablet

2 By Drug Class: Antiplatelet Agents, Antithrombotic Agents

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 By Application: Acute Coronary Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Stroke Prevention, Other Applications

5 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Other End Users

On a nuanced level, sub-segments include

1 By 90 Mg Tablet: Standard 90 Mg Ticagrelor Tablet, Extended-Release 90 Mg Ticagrelor Tablet

2 By 60 Mg Tablet: Standard 60 Mg Ticagrelor Tablet, Extended-Release 60 Mg Ticagrelor Tablet

What Are The Leading Region In The Ticagrelor Market?

This market in 2024 found its largest region in North America. The forecast period, however, sees Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the ticagrelor market report span from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, to the Middle East and Africa.

