Leading Factor Driving the Angioedema Treatment Market in 2025: Rise In Rare Disease Diagnoses Fueling The Growth

Angioedema Treatment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Angioedema Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more

The angioedema treatment market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.72 billion in 2024 to $3.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing government support, a rise in diagnosis rates, a rise in autoimmune disorders, growth in clinical trials, and growth in healthcare infrastructure.

What Has Been the Past and Projected Future Growth of the Angioedema Treatment Market?

Forecasting the next few years, the angioedema treatment market size is expected to see rapid growth. It will grow to $5.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing healthcare expenditure, increased allergy awareness, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising incidence and prevalence of angioedema, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in diagnostic technologies, machine learning integration, investments in research and development, telemedicine adoption, and regulatory approvals and faster market access.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24460&type=smp

How Are Rare Diseases Impacting The Growth Of The Angioedema Treatment Market?

A rise in the incidence of rare diseases is expected to propel the growth of the angioedema treatment market going forward. Rare diseases refer to medical conditions that affect a very small portion of the population, often with limited treatment options and significant health impacts. The occurrence of rare diseases is increasing due to advancements in genetic testing and diagnostic technologies that enable healthcare professionals to detect and accurately diagnose previously overlooked conditions, leading to a higher reported prevalence.

Which Are The Leading Players In the Angioedema Treatment Market?

Major companies operating in the angioedema treatment market are Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Viatris Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Cipla Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pharming Group NV, Pharvaris Netherlands B.V, Astria Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd., ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angioedema-treatment-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends in The Angioedema Treatment Market?

Major companies operating in the angioedema treatment market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as subcutaneous injections, to offer more convenient and rapid relief for patients suffering from acute hereditary angioedema HAE attacks. Subcutaneous injections are a method of delivering medication into the fatty tissue just beneath the skin for slow and steady absorption into the bloodstream.

How Is The Angioedema Treatment Market Segmented?

The angioedema treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Allergic Angioedema, Drug-Induced Angioedema, Idiopathic Angioedema, Hereditary Angioedema

2 By Route Of Administration: Injection, Oral

3 By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organizations

1 By Allergic Angioedema: Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Epinephrine, Immunotherapy, Allergen Avoidance Therapies

2 By Drug-Induced Angioedema: Discontinuation of Causative Drug, Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Epinephrine, Bradykinin Pathway Inhibitors

3 By Idiopathic Angioedema: Empirical Antihistamine Therapy, Corticosteroid Therapy, Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists, Monoclonal Antibodies, Observation and Symptom Management

4 By Hereditary Angioedema: C1 Esterase Inhibitor Replacement Therapy, Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonists, Kallikrein Inhibitors, Attenuated Androgens, Antifibrinolytics

What Are The Geographical Insights About The Angioedema Treatment Market?

North America was the largest region in the angioedema treatment market in 2024. The regions covered in the angioedema treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angina-pectoris-drugs-global-market-report

Angio Suites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angio-suites-global-market-report

Angioplasty Balloons Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/angioplasty-balloons-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.