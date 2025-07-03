Secretary Duffy Announces Completion of Another Major Milestone for Operations at Newark Liberty Airport

Thursday, July 3, 2025

FAA worked at lightning speed to deliver new fiber line that will improve network infrastructure, improve reliability for travelers



WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration completed a key workstream on schedule for operations at Newark Liberty Airport as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to improve the reliability of operations and secure our skies.



What we did: This morning, the FAA successfully transitioned to a brand-new fiber optic communications network between New York and the Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which directs aircraft into and out of Newark. This upgrade significantly enhances resiliency with new fiber optic connections on two separate communications paths, ensuring equipment will continue to operate if one path is disrupted.



The fiber was successfully laid in June, and testing of the network was conducted over the last month.



“This marks a critical milestone in our unprecedented effort to make flying safer and more efficient. The last administration ignored government watchdog reports and did nothing to address the glaring issues at Newark – we vowed to fix it,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “What we’ve already accomplished at Newark demonstrates that we are ready to deliver the all-new air traffic control system that the American people deserve.”



“The work we’ve accomplished will help reduce delays and cancellations,” said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. “We completed this upgrade as planned and we’re diligently working on additional initiatives to further strengthen the Newark communications network.”

Additional Background:

In May, Secretary Duffy outlined a series of workstreams the FAA was undertaking to improve reliability at Newark Liberty Airport.



The agency’s other workstreams related to the Newark airspace include:

Further improving resiliency by establishing a STARS hub at the Philadelphia TRACON so controllers can use radar and other data from a local feed, rather than from New York. STARS is an automation system that displays real-time radar data, flight information and tracking tools to help controllers safely and efficiently sequence aircraft. The FAA aims to complete this work by the end of this summer.

Increasing controller staffing. The Philadelphia TRACON area that directs aircraft in and out of Newark has 22 fully certified controllers and five fully certified supervisors. We have a healthy pipeline of controllers ready to work at PHL, with 25 controllers and supervisors in training.

The FAA deployed a temporary satellite system to the Philadelphia TRACON to provide redundancy while the agency was building out the upgraded network. The system will remain in place for the time being.

Related: The FAA is limiting the Newark arrival and departure rate to 34 each per hour through October 25, 2025. The rate is limited to 28 each per hour when the airport installs additional infrastructure on the runway on weekends from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025. Because an airport lighting system will be out of service until mid-August, delays could occur when visibility is low.