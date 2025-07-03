Justice Department Files Motion to Prevent Construction Delays for “Alligator Alcatraz” Immigration Detention Center in Florida

The Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD) today filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to prevent unnecessary construction delays for Florida’s temporary immigration detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades.

“The Department of Justice has defended President Trump’s immigration agenda in court since day one and we are proud to protect ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ from baseless, politically motivated legal schemes,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

“Delaying the construction of Florida’s temporary detention center, as plaintiffs request, would imperil critical immigration enforcement efforts and endanger detainees in overcrowded detention facilities,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of ENRD. “We are proud to defend against these unfounded claims and to help the administration fulfill its fundamental obligation to prioritize the safety and security of Americans.”

On June 27, two political advocacy organizations — Friends of the Everglades Inc. and Center for Biological Diversity — filed a lawsuit to halt the construction and operation of the detention center, alleging failure to analyze the environmental effects of the project as required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The plaintiffs asked for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

In today’s filing, the Justice Department vigorously opposed the request for emergency and injunctive relief. Among other things, the filing highlights that there is no federal final agency action, that the Administrative Procedure Act does not apply to state agency decisions, that any claims related to potential federal funding are unripe, and that the plaintiffs failed to show irreparable harm.

Attorneys in ENRD’s Natural Resources Section are handling the case.