DHS Adds New Languages to CBP Home Mobile App to Support Voluntary Self-Deportation Under Project Homecoming

Chinese and Hindi added to the CBP Home Mobile App

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it is adding two new languages to the CBP Home Mobile App: Simplified Chinese and Hindi. This update dramatically expands the app’s accessibility to make it easier for millions of illegal aliens to voluntarily self-deport under President Trump’s Project Homecoming initiative.

With these new additions, even more illegal aliens can take control of their departure, avoid detention, and manage their return with dignity and order.

“There is ZERO excuse for you to stay in the United States if you are an illegal alien. The United States taxpayer is generously offering those in this country illegally $1,000 and a free flight home.” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These new languages make it easier than ever for illegal aliens to do the right thing and self deport with dignity and order. Don’t make us come after you. If we do, you will be arrested, fined, deported, and never allowed to return. Download the CBP Home Mobile App and leave NOW.”

Through Project Homecoming, illegal aliens who self-deport using the CBP Home Mobile App benefit from several incentives, including:

  • Cost-free travel to their home country or another country where they have lawful status.
  • Forgiveness of civil fines for failure to depart after a final order or voluntary departure order.
  • A $1,000 exit bonus upon confirmed return, using the mobile app.
  • Preserve the potential opportunity to return to the United States the right, legal way.

CBP Home is available for free on any Apple or Android device via Apple’s App Store and Google Play, or directly from DHS.gov. For further information, visit DHS.gov/CBPhome.

DHS Adds New Languages to CBP Home Mobile App to Support Voluntary Self-Deportation Under Project Homecoming

