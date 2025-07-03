Board of Agriculture will meet July 8 in Raleigh

RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting Tuesday, July 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Martin Building at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The board will take up the following items:

n Rules Introduction:

Final Agency Determination for Approval

o 03 NCAC 52B: Animal Disease

o 02 NCAC 52C: Control of Livestock Disease: Miscellaneous Provisions

o 02 NCAC 52E: Marketing of Livestock

o 02 NCAC 52F: Pen Raised Quail

o 02 NCAC 52G: Biologics

o 02 NCAC 52H: Garbage Fed Swine

o 02 NCAC 52I: Rendering Plants

Presented by: Dr. Michael Martin, State Veterinarian and Division Director (Veterinary Division) (Tab 3)

o 02 NCAC 52D: Meat and Poultry Inspection

Presented by: Dr. Karen Beck, Division Director (Meat and Poultry Inspection Division) (Tab 4)

n Facility Rental Rates

o Agricultural and Farmer’s Market Rates

Presented by: Peter Thornton, Division Director – Marketing Division (Tab 5)

o WNC Rental Rates

Presented by: Kaleb Rathbone, Assistant Commissioner WNC (Tab 6)

n Industry Updates from Board Members

n Other Business

About the Board of Agriculture

The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The Commissioner of Agriculture serves as chairman of the board.

