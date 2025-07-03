STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATING PROMISES KEPT WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

"On the eve of celebrating our nation’s independence, the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill signifies a historic achievement for American families, farmers, and rural communities. President Donald J. Trump has kept his promise and given a vital boost to our agricultural industry and the hardworking people who keep it running.

Amid increasing costs, this legislation provides tax certainty for the hardworking individuals who drive our economy and support our nation. From farmers in the Texas Panhandle to cattle ranchers in the Hill Country, it guarantees their effort and labor are recognized and rewarded rather than penalized. The bill broadens deductions for farm equipment, encourages agricultural innovation, and protects the legacy of family-run farms. The bill also delivers a historic $50 billion investment into rural healthcare, ensuring that our farmers and ranchers have reliable access to quality medical services.

On behalf of Texas agriculture, I thank every member of Congress who stood with the working class and voted to put America first. This victory is more than policy; it’s a set of promises kept to rural America and a bold step toward securing the future of our farms, our families, and our food supply.”