PRT Reunites 8-Time State Champion Jacobo Melcer of Bonita, CA to Lead Junior Cycling Program and Empower Local Youth

Jacobo Melcer returns to mentor South County youth, leading PRT’s junior cycling program with a focus on training, wellness, and family-community collaboration.

Jacobo’s return is more than a coaching role—it’s an investment in our youth, their health, and our community. His leadership will shape strong athletes and even stronger individuals” — Freddy Lindo, PRT President

BONITA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRT Welcomes Back Eight-Time State Champion Jacobo Melcer as Junior Program Tutor, Advancing Youth Development and Community Wellness Through CyclingIn a move poised to benefit youth, families, and the broader cycling community, PRT, a South County-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit bicycle-racing team, proudly announces the return of Jacobo Melcer as Junior Program Tutor. A Bonita, CA resident and eight-time California State Champion, Melcer’s leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening local youth engagement in cycling and reinforcing PRT’s mission of community-focused athletic development.Recognized for his achievements and service to cycling across Southern California, Melcer represents the talent and mentorship rooted in Bonita. His return to PRT not only enriches the team but also celebrates the ongoing contributions of South County communities to the future of the sport.With over two decades of competitive experience and a passion for mentoring, Melcer will guide eight junior cyclists—aged 13 to 18—through an immersive program that blends high-performance training with family collaboration and holistic wellness. His return signals PRT’s deepening commitment to using sport as a vehicle for youth empowerment, healthy living, and community connection.“Jacobo brings the perfect blend of technical know-how and genuine care for young athletes,” said Freddy Lindo, President of PRT. “But what truly sets him apart is his community spirit. His influence will reach far beyond race results—he’ll help young people build resilience, discipline, and a sense of belonging.”As Junior Program Tutor, Melcer will support not only the athletic goals of each junior but also their overall development as community members and student-athletes. His responsibilities include:Designing individualized training plans to suit each rider’s strengths and aspirationsProviding on-bike coaching and real-time performance feedbackCoordinating race logistics and travel in collaboration with parentsOffering guidance on nutrition tailored to youth endurance athletesPromoting positive mental health, motivation, and work-life balanceThe program emphasizes family engagement, recognizing that strong support systems are key to sustainable youth development. Melcer will work side-by-side with parents to build trust, communication, and shared investment in each athlete’s growth.“I’m excited to help our juniors chase their goals and discover the lifelong joy of cycling,” said Melcer. “This is about more than racing—it’s about giving young people a foundation for confidence, health, and community connection that will stay with them for life.”PRT’s Junior Program reflects the organization's broader mission: to foster a love of cycling at all levels—from novice to elite—while nurturing personal development, healthy habits, and civic pride. By bringing back a respected leader like Melcer, PRT continues to create a local ecosystem where youth have access to positive mentorship, structured training, and meaningful community involvement.“Jacobo is more than a coach—he’s a role model who leads by example,” said one PRT parent. “He helps kids believe in themselves, and that kind of leadership uplifts the whole community.”President Freddy Lindo emphasized the broader social impact of the program:“Investing in our youth through cycling creates ripple effects—healthier lifestyles, stronger families, and safer, more engaged neighborhoods. Jacobo’s return is not just a win for the team, it’s a win for South County.”As the junior athletes prepare for regional and national competition—including events sanctioned by USA Cycling (USAC) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)—Melcer’s guidance will ensure that their training is balanced with mentorship and community values.About PRTPRT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit bicycle-racing team based in South County San Diego. Its mission is to promote the sport of cycling and its associated health, character, and community benefits. PRT supports competitive athletes at all levels—from beginner to elite—while also serving as a platform for family engagement, youth mentorship, and civic impact. The organization proudly fosters participation across all ages and backgrounds, believing that sport can uplift individuals and strengthen entire communities.For more information, visit: https://padyakracingteam.com

