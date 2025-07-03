Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler will be testing a Ferrari Formula 1 car in Fiorano

After a solid second place finish at the Ferrari Challenge North America race in Indianapolis, Medler is currently testing in Barcelona and Spa.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a solid second place finish at the Ferrari Challenge North America race in Indianapolis, Medler is currently testing in Barcelona and Spa to get ready for the upcoming European rounds.On July 12 and 13, Medler will be competing in the Italian GT in Mugello Italy. This will be a very competitive race in which Medler will race against some of the best race car drivers in the world.On July 15, Medler is scheduled to test a Ferrari Formula 1 car at the Fiorano track. Medler commented: “I am very excited about getting the opportunity to test a Ferrari Formula 1 car. The team and I are working hard to prepare for the test. Driving a Formula 1 car at the Fiorano track is every driver’s dream.”Medler is the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Champion and the winner of the 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli race in Monza Italy.Medler is being coached by Italian race car driver Alessandro Balzan.Medler has a very busy 2025 season competing in Ferrari Challenge races in North America and Europe as well as in GT3 races.

