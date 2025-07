Camping Tent Market Projected to Pitch Towards $7.9 Billion by 2031, Registers Steady 8.8% CAGR

Camping Tent Market 11

Camping tent market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Millennial and Gen Z camping interest drives tent market growth, but transportation and time constraints pose challenges.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Camping Tent Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application, by Distribution channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12007 Camping equipment are widely used for convenience during camping. Furthermore, camping tent is gaining popularity among the campers. There are various types of tents available for their accommodation. Commonly used camping tents are dome tent, tunnel tent, and geodesic tent. Rise in awareness regarding health & fitness, increase in number of campers, surge in initiatives from tourism associations to promote camping activities, and increase in youth population are the major factors that drive the growth of the global camping tent market.Increase in camping participation among millennials and generation Z drive the growth of the global camping tent market North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share. In 2020, sales of camping tent items were hindered due to supply chain disruptions.Based on type, the tunnel segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dome segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.Based on distribution channel, the B2B sales segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retailers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Camping Tent Market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Camping Tent Market.Some of the key players operating in the camping tent industry include Hilleberg, Johnson Outdoors, The North Face, AMG GROUP, Newell Brands, Oase Outdoors, The Coleman Company, Simex Outdoor International, Kampa, and Exxel Outdoors.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f4b6d9523783b340a9355221a894fce2 Analyst Review:Innovation is the key driving factor for the growth of the global camping tent market, in terms of value sales. Launch of new tent with enhanced technologies by leading market players has raised interest of pleasant stay among general public. Manufacturers have taken care of problems that were faced by the campers during camping and tent accommodation and have come up with necessary solutions and innovative offerings in the market. Johnson Outdoors is one of the leading producers in the camping tent market, which offer customized products specifically to offer comfort during stay.. 