Gauteng Legislature holds stakeholder engagement session in Fochville on Domestic Violence Act, 4 Jul

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety will be conducting a stakeholder engagement session in Fochville, West Rand Region, as part of its ongoing Focus Intervention Study titled “Assessing the Level of Compliance by SAPS to the Domestic Violence Act.”

This critical engagement will bring together key stakeholders in the fight against domestic violence to examine intervention programmes aimed at addressing the scourge of domestic violence as well as improving compliance with the Domestic Violence Act.

The stakeholder session forms part of the Committee’s broader oversight mandate to monitor and assess how effectively SAPS stations in Gauteng are implementing the Domestic Violence Act.

The focus will be on systemic challenges, institutional practices, and whether victims of domestic violence are receiving the support and protection they are legally entitled to.

As part of the engagement, the Committee will conduct an oversight visit to the Fochville Police Station to assess the station’s level of compliance with the Domestic Violence Act particularly in relation to how victims and perpetrators of domestic violence are handled, handling of protection orders, the availability of trained personnel, case reporting systems and the accessibility of victim support services.

Members of the Media are invited to attend and cover the stakeholder engagement session aimed at improving the implementation of domestic violence laws in the province and enhancing collaborative efforts to safeguard vulnerable individuals in our communities.

Details of the Oversight visit to the Fochville Police Station:

Date: Friday, 4 July 2025

Time: 15h00

Details of the Stakeholder Engagement Session:

Date: Friday, 4 July 2025

Time: 16h00

Venue: Greenspark Community Hall, Fochville

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact: Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za

