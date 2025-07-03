MEC Madoda Sambatha embarks on district engagement with young people in agriculture, 4 to 14 July

Mahikeng – MEC Madoda Sambatha is embarking on a series of engagements with young people in agriculture across the North West Province. These sessions aim to empower youth to take an active role in shaping the future of the sector, reflecting the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s commitment to supporting sustainable, youth-led growth in agriculture.

The first leg of the district engagements kicked off on Monday, 30 June 2025, in Coligny, within the Ngaka Modiri Molema District. At the heart of this focused intervention is the Youth in Agriculture and Rural Development (YARD) structure, whose elected leadership has been tasked with advancing youth representation and development at all levels of the sector.

The rollout continues in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District on Friday, 4 July 2025, at Mooilagte Farm in the Naledi Local Municipality. This will be followed by engagements in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District on 11 July 2025 at Ga-Matsapola Farm, and in the Bojanala Platinum District on 14 July 2025 at the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

These forums bring together key stakeholders, including the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), North West University Business School, the Small Enterprise Finance and Development Agency (SEFDA), AgriSETA, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), commercial banks, and development finance institutions. The sessions serve as a gateway for young people to access critical information on funding, skills development, mentorship, and market access tools essential for building resilient and sustainable agri-enterprises.

Held in partnership with local municipalities through the District Development Model, the engagements aim to ensure that the needs and aspirations of young farmers are integrated into local economic development plans.

In addition to dialogue and presentations, each session includes live demonstrations and planting activities, exposing participants to practical techniques and climate-smart agricultural methods.

Addressing youth during the Coligny engagement held on Monday, 30 June 2025, MEC Sambatha emphasised the department’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth in agriculture. “This is not a ceremonial exercise; it is a deliberate strategy to reposition young people as central drivers of agricultural growth and rural development. We are here to remove bottlenecks, unlock opportunities, and invest in future producers,” MEC Sambatha said.

The department encourages all young people involved in farming, agri-processing, and rural enterprises to take full advantage of these sessions and the wide range of support offered through government and its partners.

