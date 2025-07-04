Justin Hall Launches Right Tree Dog Training to Bring Personalized Dog Training to Atlanta

Justin Hall, Owner & Head Trainer Right Tree Dog Training

With over 16 years of professional experience, Justin launches Right Tree Dog Training, which provides personalized train and board programs that deliver.

We have tried other Atlanta dog trainers, and none were as hands-on, thoughtful, and professional as Justin — you can tell he's highly experienced and helping dogs and their owners is his passion.” — Happy Client

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Hall, an expert dog trainer with over 16 years of experience, proudly announces the launch of Right Tree Dog Training a boutique, Atlanta-based dog training service designed to offer a more personal, results-driven approach for dogs and their families.A native Atlantan, Justin has spent over 16 years helping dogs and their families across the metro area. First, as the owner and operator of a highly successful dog training franchise in Atlanta, he and his team helped thousands of families in the metro Atlanta area and their dogs.“After over a decade building and leading a successful franchised dog training business, I faced a difficult decision when it came time to renew my contract with the franchisor. In my heart, I knew I had to walk away, not because the business wasn’t thriving, but because I believed I could create something even better. Right Tree is the result. A more personal, relationship-based training experience rooted in trust, compassion, and lasting results. For both dogs and the people who love them.”Right Tree’s signature offering is its immersive board & train program- The Right Tree Retreat, where dogs live with Justin and are treated like members of the family. These programs provide a fun, enriching experience filled with structure, play, and plenty of affection. Dogs not only receive consistent, hands-on training in a loving home but also gain real-world exposure and socialization in everyday environments, such as neighborhood parks, dog-friendly patios, and, of course, the Atlanta Beltline. Helping them stay calm and confident, no matter where life takes them. In addition, Right Tree offers private in-home lessons, puppy development courses, and virtual consultations, each tailored to meet the unique needs of the dog and their owner.Clients consistently praise Justin’s thoughtful and results-driven approach. Right Tree Dog Training is proud to offer free lifetime support for board & train graduates, including access to a bi-weekly group class designed to reinforce training, build confidence, and foster a sense of community among the graduates. Justin remains a trusted resource for his clients long after the initial program ends, helping them maintain consistency and continue providing a fulfilling life for their dog.🎾 Fetch More InfoFollow the pack on Instagram @right_tree_dog_trainingVisit www.righttreek9.com to schedule your free evaluation today!📞 (470) 588-4622📧 info@righttreek9.comAbout Right Tree Dog Training:Founded by Atlanta native Justin Hall, Right Tree Dog Training offers expert, relationship-focused training tailored to each dog’s needs. With over 16 years of professional experience, Justin provides personalized programs that deliver real results. Whether through private sessions, board and train, puppy development, or virtual coaching. Right Tree is committed to building better bonds between dogs and their people, and offers lifetime support for graduates of their private program and board & train.

